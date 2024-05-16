Red Raiders Head to NCAA Men’s Golf Championships

Red Raiders under Greg Sands head to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships once again for the fourth straight year. After placing in the top five of the NCAA Regional tournament in Baton Rouge they head to Carlsbad, California. It is Texas Tech’s 16th all-time appearance at the NCAA Championships and 12th under head coach Greg Sands, in his 22nd season leading the program.

Here’s how the National Championships work:

30 teams and 6 individual qualifiers head to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa from May 24th through the 29th. They start on the Thursday May 23rd with a practice round to get a view of the course. They return May 24th-26th for stroke play. After the 3rd round on Sunday, the top 15 teams and 9 individuals not on an advancing team move onto Monday the 27th which is the final round for individuals. The top 15 teams will vie to make it to match play by finishing in the top 8. This round will be broadcast on the Golf Channel.

Starting on Tuesday Morning the 28th, the 8 teams will be put into match play pairings. 1 will face 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6 and 4 vs 5. The winning teams will face off in the match play semifinals that afternoon. This also will be shown on the Golf Channel

The final match will take place on the 29th and it is match play with the winner claiming the NCAA Golf Championship.

Baton Rouge Regional Team Leaderboard (Final)

Top 5 teams advanced

1. Auburn: 285-290-268=843 (-21)

2. Virginia: 280-290-281=851 (-13)

3. Texas Tech: 292-287-277=856 (-8)

4. Ohio State: 289-294-281=864 (E)

5. LSU: 295-289-284=868 (+4)

Texas Tech Leaderboard (Final)

1. Baard Skogen: 71-71-66=208 (-8)

T-2. Calum Scott: 70-73-67=210 (-6)

T-23. Matthew Comegys: 75-70-74=219 (+3)

T-29. Tyran Snyders: 76-73-72=221 (+5)

T-38. Vicente Marzilio: 76-75-72=223 (+7)