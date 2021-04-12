Red Raiders Impress at Texas Tech Pro Day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The road to the NFL began Wednesday morning for several Red Raiders as Texas Tech hosted its annual Pro Day event at the Football Training Facility and the Sports Performance Center.
“I was proud of how well our guys performed today,” head coach Matt Wells said. “You could tell many of them had trained hard to prepare for today, and it showed. I think several of our guys helped make their case, and we can’t wait to see them fulfill their NFL dreams later this month.”
Texas Tech had a total of 21 NFL franchises represented at Pro Day as scouts ran the Red Raiders through a series of timed drills such as the 40-yard dash, the 20-yard shuttle and the three-cone drill. Participants were also measured in the bench press and the vertical jump.
The Red Raiders were represented by 10 former players, including five members of their 2020 roster in offensive lineman Jack Anderson, defensive lineman Eli Howard, defensive backs Thomas Leggett and Zech McPhearson as well as wide receiver T.J. Vasher.
All five had impressive days with McPhearson standing out with a 40.5 vertical jump and a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash. Vasher and Leggett were both right behind McPhearson in the vertical at 37.0 and 36.5, respectively, while Howard and Anderson both impressed on the bench with 28 and 27 reps each. Leggett also ran a 4.55 in the 40 to improve his draft stock.
In addition to the five members from the 2020 roster, Texas Tech also welcomed back five former players to participate in Douglas Coleman III, Houston Miller and R.J. Turner from its 2019 team as well as Tre King and Kolin Hill from the 2018 roster.
Complete results from Pro Day can be found below:
NAME 40 BENCH VERTICAL BROAD JUMP 20-YARD SHUTTLE 3-CONE
Jack Anderson 5.26 27 29.5 8-9 4.83 7.88
Douglas Coleman III 4.65 14 36.5 10-10 4.03 6.84
Kolin Hill 4.82 25 30.5 9-11 4.65 7.49
Eli Howard 5.20 28 29.5 9-2 4.55 7.22