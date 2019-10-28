Red Raiders Impress in First Day of ITA Texas Regionals

WACO, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s tennis team wrapped up the first day of play at the ITA Texas Regionals in Waco with four wins on Friday.

Due to frigid conditions in the Waco area, play was moved indoors for the entirety of the first day. The original schedule of events was shortened to just one round of doubles and singles action on Friday. Play is scheduled to resume outdoors on Saturday morning.

Tech’s day began with a first-round defeat at the hands of Mayr/Vila Antuna of Lamar against Reed Collier and Franco Ribero, 8-3. Tech would quickly pick up their first win of the day with an 8-6 victory by Jackson Cobb and Ilgiz Valiev over Babic and Garcia of UTRGV to advance to the round of 32.

The No. 2 nationally-ranked duo and No. 1 tournament-seeded tandem of Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn advanced to Saturday’s round of 32 with a first round bye.

In singles play, Ribero turned in a dominant performance for the first solo victory of the tournament for the Red Raiders, as the sophomore turned in a 6-1, 6-2 straight-set thrashing over Izurieta of UTRGV. Ribero will square off with Santibanez of Lamar in tomorrow’s round of 64.

Thomson notched the second singles win and third overall victory for Tech with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Pham of SMU on Friday night. Collier rounded out the day for the Red Raiders with a second-set comeback win over Rodrigues of TAMUCC, 7-6(3), 7-5 and will face Bianchi of SMU on Saturday.

Sixth-seeded Wynn was given a first round bye in singles action and will face Diaz Jalil of UTA on Saturday at approximately 9:15 a.m CT. Valiev, who was given the 14th seed in the event, will battle it out with Canal of Lamar in the round of 64 on Saturday.

In his first action of the weekend, Justin Bloss fell to Sillman of SMU in a third-set tiebreaker to fall to the consolation bracket. Cobb was also defeated in his first round match.