Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 5

Jack Anderson – OL, Philadelphia Eagles
Anderson was inactive in the Eagles 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Danny Amendola – WR, Houston Texans
Amendola was out again due to his hamstring injury. The Texans fell 25-22 to the Patriots, his former team, on Sunday. The Texans are hopeful he can suit up next week.
Dakota Allen – LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen recorded a tackle in the Jaguars 37-19 loss to the Titans on Sunday. Allen left the game early with a shoulder injury.
Cameron Batson – WR, Tennessee Titans
Batson recorded two rushes for 15 yards, including an 11-yard run out of the wildcat formation, during the Titans 37-19 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks
Brooks led the Seahawks with 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss, in their 26-17 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. Brooks is tied for 10th in the NFL in tackles with 45.
Cody Davis – S, New England Patriots
Davis did not record a stat in the Patriots 25-22 win over the Texans on Sunday. Davis has been limited in practice with a knee injury but was able to suit up in Houston.
Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins
Eguavoen recorded a tackle and a QB hit in the Dolphins 45-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Jakeem Grant – WR, Chicago Bears
In Grant’s first game with the Bears he recorded 107 return yards on five attempts. Grant had 69 kickoff return yards and 38 punt return yards, including a long of 32 yards on a kickoff.
Kerry Hyder Jr. – DE, Seattle Seahawks
Hyder recorded two tackles in the Seahawks 26-17 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. Hyder continues to be a bright spot for an otherwise struggling Seahawks’ defense.
Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes and the Chiefs struggled in their 38-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday night. Mahomes threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 33-of-54 passing. Mahomes also led the team in rushing with 61 yards on eight attempts. He has six interceptions this year, matching last year’s total. However, he still leads the NFL in touchdowns and quarterback rating.
Zech McPhearson – CB, Philadelphia Eagles
McPhearson recorded two tackles in the Eagles 21-18 comeback victory over the Panthers on Sunday. McPhearson’stackles are the first of his career.
Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys
Steele made his fourth straight start for the Cowboys during their 44-20 win over the Giants on Sunday. Owner Jerry Jones has praised Steele’s play in place of La’el Collins who is suspended. Steele has yet to give up a sack and is a key part of an offense that is second in the league in running the ball.
Broderick Washington – DL, Baltimore Ravens
Washington did not record a stat in the Ravens 31-25 overtime win over the Colts on Monday. He was, however, named the mastermind behind the Ravens late fourth quarter blocked field goal by teammate Calais Campbell.
Practice Squad/Reserve: Antoine Wesley – WR, Arizona Cardinals | TJ Vasher – WR, Dallas Cowboys | Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts | Le’Raven Clark – OL, Philadelphia Eagles | Dylan Cantrell – WR, Washington Football Team