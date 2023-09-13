Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 1

Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 1, Sept. 7-11

On NFL Rosters: 15

On Active Rosters in Week One: 8

LUBBOCK, Texas – The seven former Red Raiders on active 53-man NFL rosters plus Sam Egauvoen, who was elevated from the Jets practice squad prior to Monday night’s game, went 6-2 in week one of the NFL season, highlighted arguably by Terence Steele and the Cowboys’ 40-0 win on Sunday night. Four of the eight players started in week one, including Steele who was the only player of the eight to play in every snap on his respective side of the ball.

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks (2016-19)

As usual, Brooks made a significant impact in his start against the Rams with 12 tackles, four of those 12 being unassisted. The Seahawks lost to the Rams 30-13.

Season Stats: 1 GP/1 GS | 12 tackles (4 solo)

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Detroit

Sam Eguavoen – LB, New York Jets (2011-14)

Signed to the Jets’ practice squad on Aug. 30 after being waived by the Jets following training camp, Eguavoen still suited up for week one of the NFL season as he was elevated from the practice squad hours before Monday night’s game versus the New York Giants. Eguavoen saw the field for 17 special teams plays but did not record a stat.

Season Stats: 1 GP/0 GS: no stats recorded

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. at Dallas

Erik Ezukanma – WR, Miami Dolphins (2019-21)

After being listed inactive on the Dolphins roster for the majority of his 2022 rookie season and making his debut in week 18, the second-year wide receiver has now participated in the back-to-back NFL games touching the ball twice on a pair of rushes totaling 17 yards. One of which was a 12-yard run that nearly produced a touchdown but Joey Bosa stopped the effort on the 2-yard line. Ezukanma saw 17 offensive snaps in the Dolphins’ 36-34 road win over the Chargers.

Season Stats: 1 GP/0 GS: 2 carries, 17 yards.

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. at New England

Kerry Hyder – DL, San Francisco 49ers (2009-13)

Hyder, a defensive lineman for the 49ers, racked up one sack for a loss of seven yards in the 49ers dominant 30-7 win against the Steelers. Hyder also recorded one quarterback hurry in the contest.

Season Stats: 1 GP/0 GS | 1 tackle, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. at Los Angeles Rams

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs (2014-16)

Mahomes threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 21-20 Thursday night loss to the Lions. Mahomes also rushed for 45 yards with a long of 16 yards. Mahomes and Marcus Valdes-Scantling hooked up for the longest play from scrimmage on the night, a 34-yard pitch and catch in the second quarter on third-and-17.

Season Stats: 1 GP/ 1 GS | 21-of-39 (53.8%), 226 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 77.5 QBR | 6 carries, 45 rushing yards

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Jacksonville

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys (2016-19)

In the start at right tackle, Steele was the only Cowboy to play in 100 percent of offensive snaps (58) in Dallas’ 40-0 dismantling of the New York Giants. Steele also saw action on seven special plays.

Season Stats: 1 GP/ 1 GS

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs. New York Jets

Broderick Washington Jr. – DL, Baltimore Ravens (2016-19)

Washington made the start at defensive tackle on Sunday afternoon in the Ravens’ 25-9 win versus Houston. He recorded one unassisted tackle and was credited with one quarterback hurry. Washington saw 35 defensive snaps, which was 45 percent of the defensive plays. He also saw action on four special teams plays.

Season Stats: 1 GP/1 GS | 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Cincinnati

Tyree Wilson – DE, Las Vegas Raiders (2020-22)

Rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson recorded one assisted tackle in his NFL debut. Wilson and the Raiders went on to defeat its divisional rival, the Broncos, 17-16.

Season Stats: 1 GP/0 GS | 1 tackle

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Buffalo

Injured Reserve

Cody Davis, DB (2009-12), New England Patriots

Dawson Deaton, OL (2018-21), Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR (2012-15), Cleveland Browns

Zech McPhearson, DB (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles

Practice Squad

Jack Anderson, OL (2017-20), Indianapolis Colts (signed Sept. 12)

La’Raven Clark, OL (2011-15), Philadelphia Eagles

SaRodorick Thompson Jr., RB (2018-22), Seattle Seahawks

Past News & Notes

Sept. 5: WR Antoine Wesley was released from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

Sept. 11: The New York Jets announced less than four hours prior to kickoff on Monday night that LB Sam Egauvoen had been elevated from the practice squad and onto its Monday night roster. He will return to the practice squad unless announced otherwise by the organization.

Sept. 12: OL Jack Anderson was signed to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.

Week 2 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 14 | 7:15 p.m.

Vikings at Eagles | Amazon Prime

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 12 p.m.

Packers at Falcons | FOX

Raiders (Wilson) at Bills | CBS

Ravens (Washington) at Bengals | CBS

Seahawks (Brooks) at Lions | FOX

Colts at Texans | FOX

Chiefs (Mahomes) at Jaguars | CBS

Bears at Buccaneers | FOX

Chargers at Titans | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 3:05 p.m.

Giants at Cardinals | FOX

49ers (Hyder Jr.) at Rams | FOX

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 3:25 p.m.

Jets at Cowboys (Steele) | CBS

Commanders at Broncos | CBS

Sunday, Sept. 17 | 7:20 p.m.

Dolphins (Ezukanma) at Patriots | NBC

Monday, Sept. 18 | 6:15 p.m.

Saints at Panthers | ESPN

Monday, Sept. 18 | 7:15 p.m.

Browns at Steelers | ABC

