Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 10

On NFL Rosters: 18
Active Week 10: 10
Jack Anderson – OL, Philadelphia Eagles
Anderson was inactive in the Eagles’ 30-13 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs New Orleans
Danny Amendola – WR, Houston Texans
Amendola had a bye week.
Season Stats: 14 rec., 112 yds., 1 TD
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Tennessee
Dakota Allen – LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen recorded a tackle in the Jaguars’ 23-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. However, he also suffered a shoulder injury late in the game and he did not return.
Season Stats: 9 GP, 9 tackles
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs San Francisco
Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks
Brooks led the Seahawks with 13 tackles, 10 of them being solo, and added a tackle for loss in a 17-0 loss to the Packers on Sunday. Brooks was the second-highest-rated defender on the team in the game according to Pro Football Focus.
Season Stats: 84 tackles (46 Solo), 4.0 TFL, 1 sack
Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs Arizona
Cody Davis – S, New England Patriots
Davis recorded a tackle in the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Browns on Sunday. Davis received praise from fellow special teams player Matthew Slater earlier in the week saying he is one of the best special teams minds in the game.
Season Stats: 10 GP, 8 tackles
Up Next: Thursday, 7:20 p.m. at Atlanta
Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins
Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Dolphins’ 22-10 win over the Ravens on Thursday.
Season Stats: 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at New York Jets
Jakeem Grant – WR, Chicago Bears
Grant and the Bears had a bye week.
Season Stats: 489 kick return yards, 121 punt return yards
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs Baltimore
Kerry Hyder Jr. – DE, Seattle Seahawks
Hyder recorded two tackles in the Seahawks’ 17-0 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Season Stats: 17 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2 FR, 0.5 Sacks
Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs Arizona
Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes and the Chiefs looked like themselves again in their 41-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday night. Mahomes lit up the stat sheet throwing for 406 yards and five touchdowns on 35-of-50 passing. This was Mahomes’ second straight game without turning the ball over.
Season Stats: 271/412 (65.8%), 2,940 yds, 25 TD, 10 Int, 58.5 QBR
Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs Dallas
Zech McPhearson – CB, Philadelphia Eagles
McPhearson did not record a stat in the Eagles’ 30-13 win over the Broncos on Sunday. However, he has been making an impression on Eagles fans with his recent performances coming off the bench. McPhearson could be on his way to a bigger role as time goes on.
Season Stats: 8 GP, 7 tackles
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs New Orleans
Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys
Steele started at left tackle again for the Cowboys in its 43-3 route over the Falcons on Sunday. After allowing his first sack in the Cowboys’ previous game, Steele found his footing against Atlanta allowing just one pressure much to Jerry Jones and companies delight.
Season Stats: 9 GP, 18 pressure allowed, 1 sack allowed
Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. at Kansas City
Broderick Washington – DL, Baltimore Ravens
Washington did not record a stat in the Ravens’ 22-10 loss to the Dolphins on Thursday.
Season Stats: 8 GP, 2 tackles
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Chicago
Antoine Wesley – WR, Arizona Cardinals
Wesley had just one target in the Cardinals’ 34-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Arizona was not efficient through the air as starter Kyler Murray was out with injury.
Season Stats: 3 GP, 4 catches, 69 yards
Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. at Seattle
TJ Vasher – WR, Dallas Cowboys | Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts | Le’Raven Clark – OL, Philadelphia Eagles | Dylan Cantrell – WR, Washington Football Team | Cameron Batson – WR, Tennessee Titans (IR)
–TECH–
Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics