Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 11

Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 11, Nov. 17-21

On NFL Rosters: 20

On Active Rosters in Week Eleven: 11

NEWS: The Denver Broncos signed Dakota Allen off the Browns practice squad (link).

Jack Anderson – OL, New York Giants

Anderson was inactive for his second game of the season in the Giants’ 31-18 loss at home to the Detroit Lions.

Season Stats: 8 GP

Up Next: Thursday, 3:30 p.m. at Dallas

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks

Brooks and the Seahawks received a hard-earned bye this week and look to climb to three games over .500 in their Sunday afternoon showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even after not playing last week due to a bye, Brooks still retains his possession of the first-place spot in solo tackles (75) and only dropped to a tie for second place in total tackles (106) with Rashaan Evans (Atlanta).

Season Stats: 10 GP/10 GS | 106 tackles (75 solo), 1 TFL, 1 FF, 1 FR, 3 PD, 2 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. vs Las Vegas

Le’Raven Clark – OL, Tennessee Titans

Clark was able to record game time for the sixth week in-a-row, getting five snaps, including one coming on offense, during the Titans’ 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Season Stats: GP 6

Up Next: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. vs Cincinnati

Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts

Coutee saw the field for four snaps all coming as the Colts’ primary punt returner where he recorded two returns for a total of 25 yards in the Colts’ 17-16 home loss against Philadelphia.

Season Stats: GP 6 | Offensive: 1 reception, 20 yards | Punt Returns: 15 returns, 139 yards

Up Next: Monday, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh

Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins

Eguavoen and the Dolphins spent last week on their bye as they look ahead to their home match-up against the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Season Stats: 10 GP | 3 tackles (2 solo)

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. Houston

Erik Ezukanma – WR, Miami Dolphins

Ezukanma and the Dolphins spent last week on their bye, allowing Ezukanma to potentially prepare for his first in-game playing time of the season against a Houston Texans team that is currently ranked 31st in yards allowed per game (389.6).

Season Stats: N/A

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. Houston

Kerry Hyder – DL, San Francisco 49ers

Hyder saw the field for 36 snaps, with 33 coming defensively. He recorded one tackle (solo) in the 49ers’ 38-10 divisional rout of the Arizona Cardinals.

Hyder has now recorded double-digit tackles four straight seasons by getting his 10th against Arizona.

Season Stats: 9 GP | 1 sack, 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QH, 2 PD, 1 FR

Up Next: Monday, 7:15 p.m. at Arizona

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes II threw for 329 yards on 20-of-34 passing with three passing touchdowns and no turnovers, while also chipping in 23 rushing yards on four attempts in the Chiefs’ 30-27 Sunday night thriller win over their divisional rival the Los Angeles Chargers. This was Mahomes II 13th regular-season game having more than 325 yards passing and three touchdowns with no interceptions, jumping him over Brett Farve (Green Bay) to make him fifth all-time.

Mahomes II was able to solidify his place atop the NFL in passing yards (3,265) with Sunday’s game giving him a 335-yard cushion between himself and second place. Mahomes II also pushed himself ahead of the pack in passing touchdowns (28) giving him a six-touchdown advantage between himself and second place.

Season Stats: 10 GP/ 10 GS | 265-of-401 (65.83%), 3,265 yards, 28 TD, 7 INT, 78.4 QBR | 38 carries, 238 rushing yards

Season Honors: Week 1 AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Week 4 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams

Zech McPhearson – DB, Philadelphia Eagles

McPhearson was able to see the field for 22 snaps, which all came on special teams. He did not record a stat in the Eagles’ 17-16 interconference win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Season Stats: 10 GP | 11 tackles (9 solo), 1 PD

Season Honors: Week 1 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. vs. Green Bay

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys

Steele played in 64 of 72 of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps and added eight special teams snaps during the Cowboys’ 40-3 win against the Minnesota Vikings. The 37-point win marked the highest point differential in an NFL game this season.

Season Stats: 10 GP/ 10 GS

Up Next: Thursday, 3:30 p.m. vs. New York Giants

Broderick Washington Jr. – DL, Baltimore Ravens

Washington Jr. recorded his second start of the season at nose tackle. Though he only played 15 total snaps, he recorded three tackles (one solo) and a pass defended in the Ravens’ 13-3 low-scoring win over the Carolina Panthers.

Washington Jr. has now recorded at least three tackles for three games in-a-row and is the leader in solo tackles and passes defended for the Baltimore Ravens defensive line group, which includes six-time Pro Bowler and 2017 first-team All-Pro defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Season Stats: 2 GS/10 GP | 24 tackles (13 solo), 1 TFL, 4 PD, 1 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Jacksonville

Injured Reserve

Dawson Deaton, OL, Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant, WR, Cleveland Browns

Antoine Wesley, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Cody Davis, DB, New England Patriots

Practice Squad

Dakota Allen, LB, Cleveland Browns

Cameron Batson, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Davis Webb, QB, New York Giants

Kaylon Geiger, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Damarcus Fields, DB, Washington Commanders

Past News & Notes

Aug. 10: Jakeem Grant was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with torn Achilles injury.

Aug. 15: Dawson Deaton was placed on Cleveland’s injured reserve and ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

Oct. 4: DaMarcus Fields was waived by the New Orleans Saints (Fields worked out with the Patriots on Oct. 11, the Commanders on Oct. 17 and the Panthers on Oct. 18).

Oct. 10: Tampa Bay elevated WR Kaylon Geiger from the practice squad for Oct. 9 game against Atlanta; reverted to practice squad after week five elevation.

Oct. 10: New York Giants elevated QB Davis Webb from the practice squad for Oct. 9 game against Green Bay; reverted to practice squad after week five elevation.

Oct. 10: Antoine Wesley was ruled out for the remainder of the season and will remain on the Arizona Cardinals’ IR for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Oct. 18: Dakota Allen was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

Oct. 19: New England Patriots special teams ace Cody Davis was ruled out for the season and placed on the IR after suffering a knee injury in a week 6 contest versus the Cleveland Browns.

Oct. 20: Dakota Allen was re-signed by the Cleveland Browns.

Oct. 26: DaMarcus Fields was signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad.

Nov. 1: After being elevated to the active roster for the Browns’ Oct. 31 contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Dakota Allen returned to the practice squad.

Nov. 22: The Denver Broncos signed Dakota Allen off the Browns practice squad (link).

