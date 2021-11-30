Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 12

Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 12, Nov. 25-29
On NFL Rosters: 18
Active Week 12: 9
Danny Amendola – WR, Houston Texans
Amendola recorded three catches for 23 yards in the Texans’ 21-14 loss to the Jets on Sunday. Amendola’s status next week is in question after suffering a knee injury during the game.
Season Stats: 17 rec., 135 yds., 1 TD
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. Indianapolis
Dakota Allen – LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen was inactive in the Jaguars’ 21-14 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Season Stats: 9 GP, 9 tackles
Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. at Los Angeles Rams
Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks
Brooks recorded 14 tackles, 10 of which were solo, in the Seahawks’ 17-15 Monday night loss to Washington. Brooks has eclipsed the 100-tackle mark and is tied for fourth in the league in tackles.
Season Stats: 113 tackles (67 solo), 5.0 TFL, 1 sack
Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs San Francisco
Cody Davis – S, New England Patriots
Davis recorded a tackle in the Patriots’ 36-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.
Season Stats: 12 GP, 10 tackles
Up Next: Monday, 7:15 p.m. at Buffalo
Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins
Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Dolphins’ 33-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Season Stats: 14 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs New York Giants
Jakeem Grant – WR, Chicago Bears
Grant recorded two catches for 25 yards and had six returns for 83 yards in the Bears’ 16-14 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. Grant has seen more snaps on the offensive side as this is the second week in a row he has touched the ball on offense.
Season Stats: 533 kick return yards, 164 punt return yards, 5 rec., 24 rec. yards
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. Arizona
Kerry Hyder Jr. – DE, Seattle Seahawks
Hyder recorded a season-high seven tackles in the Seahawks’ 17-15 loss to Washington on Monday night.
Season Stats: 28 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2 FR, 0.5 Sacks
Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs. San Francisco
Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes and the Chiefs had a bye week.
Season Stats: 294/449 (65.5%), 3,200 yds, 25 TD, 11 Int, 57.2 QBR
Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. at Las Vegas
Zech McPhearson – CB, Philadelphia Eagles
McPhearson did not record a stat in the Eagles’ 13-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Season Stats: 10 GP, 11 tackles
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at New York Jets
Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys
Steele started at right tackle in the Cowboys’ 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders on Thanksgiving. Steele was rotated in and out with La’el Collins as the Cowboys tried to find some rhythm. Steele will be out next week as he was placed on the COVID list on Monday.
Season Stats: 11 GP, 20 pressure allowed, 2 sacks allowed
Up Next: Thursday, 7:20 p.m. at New Orleans
Broderick Washington – DL, Baltimore Ravens
Washington recorded a tackle in the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Browns on Sunday. Washington made his presence felt in the backfield and was a big part of the defense allowing just 40 yards on the ground.
Season Stats: 10 GP, 3 tackles
Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. at Pittsburgh
Antoine Wesley – WR, Arizona Cardinals
Wesley and the Cardinals had a bye week.
Season Stats: 3 GP, 8 catches, 113 yards
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Chicago
Practice Squad/Reserve: TJ Vasher – WR, Dallas Cowboys | Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts | Le’Raven Clark – OL, Philadelphia Eagles | Dylan Cantrell – WR, Washington Football Team | Cameron Batson – WR, Tennessee Titans (IR) | Jack Anderson – OL, Philadelphia Eagles (IR)
–TECH–
Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics