Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 13

Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 13, Dec. 2-6
On NFL Rosters: 18
Active Week 13: 10
Tweet of the Week: Jakeem Grant gets involved in some trickery.
Tricky, tricky. #AZvsCHI | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/275NKfbiAl
Danny Amendola – WR, Houston Texans
Amendola was placed in injured reserve this past week following surgery on his knee.
Season Stats: 17 rec., 135 yds., 1 TD
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. Seattle
Dakota Allen – LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen did not record a stat in the Jaguars’ 37-7 loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Season Stats: 10 GP, 9 tackles
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Tennessee
Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks
Brooks led the Seahawks with 11 tackles (5 solo) in their 30-23 win over the 49ers on Sunday. Brooks also recorded a tackle for loss and extended his streak of games with 10+ tackles to four.
Season Stats: 124 tackles (72 solo), 6.0 TFL, 1 sack
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Houston
Cody Davis – S, New England Patriots
Davis recorded a tackle in the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Bills on Monday.
Season Stats: 13 GP, 11 tackles
Up Next: Bye Week
Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins
Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Dolphins’ 20-9 win over the Giants on Sunday.
Season Stats: 14 tackles, 0.5 sacks
Up Next: Bye Week
Jakeem Grant – WR, Chicago Bears
Grant had a career day in the Bears’ 33-22 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. He reeled in five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown to lead all Chicago receivers. He also had a career-high seven targets and added an eight-yard punt return. Grant also hauled in a 34-yard pass off a trick play in the third quarter.
Season Stats: 533 KR yds, 172 PR yds, 10 rec., 86 rec. yards, 1 TD
Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. at Green Bay
Kerry Hyder Jr. – DE, Seattle Seahawks
Hyder recorded a tackle in the Seahawks’ 30-23 win over the 49ers on Sunday.
Season Stats: 29 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2 FR, 0.5 Sacks
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Houston
Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes and the Chiefs extended their winning streak to five following a 22-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Mahomes threw for 184 yards on 15 of 29 passing while running for the Chiefs’ only offensive touchdown of the game.
Season Stats: 309/478 (64.6%), 3,384 yds, 25 TD, 12 Int, 56.5 QBR
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. Las Vegas
Zech McPhearson – CB, Philadelphia Eagles
McPhearson recorded a tackle in the Eagles’ 33-18 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Season Stats: 11 GP, 12 tackles
Up Next: Bye Week
Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys
Steele was out of the lineup in the Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Saints on Thursday. Steele was placed on the COVID-19 list but should be back in action next week.
Season Stats: 11 GP, 20 pressure allowed, 2 sacks allowed
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Washington
Broderick Washington – DL, Baltimore Ravens
Washington recorded a tackle in the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Season Stats: 11 GP, 4 tackles
Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Cleveland
Antoine Wesley – WR, Arizona Cardinals
Wesley did not record a stat in the Cardinals’ 33-22 win over the Bears on Sunday.
Season Stats: 3 GP, 8 catches, 113 yards
Up Next: Monday, 7:15 p.m. vs Los Angeles Rams
Practice Squad/Reserve: TJ Vasher – WR, Dallas Cowboys | Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts | Le’Raven Clark – OL, Philadelphia Eagles | Dylan Cantrell – WR, Washington Football Team | Cameron Batson – WR, Tennessee Titans (IR) | Jack Anderson – OL, Philadelphia Eagles | Danny Amendola – WR, Houston Texans
