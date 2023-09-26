Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 3

Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 3, Sept. 21-25

On NFL Rosters: 15

On Active Rosters in Week Three: 8

LUBBOCK, Texas – The eight Red Raider alums on active 53-man rosters, went 4-4 in week three of the NFL season. The week was highlighted off the field as Sam Equavoen was signed to the Jets’ 53-man roster prior to Sunday’s slate of games, increasing the number of Red Raiders on active 53-man rosters to eight this season.

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks (2016-19)

Brooks made an impact in his win over the Panthers in his third start in as many games. Brooks had nine tackles, five of which were solo stops. In addition, he tallied half-a-sack, one TFL and one quarterback hurry. The Seahawks beat the Panthers 37-27 improving their record to 2-1.

Season Stats: 3 GP/ 3 GS | 32 tackles (18 solo)

Up Next: Monday 7:15 p.m. at Seattle

Sam Eguavoen – LB, New York Jets (2011-14)

Eguavoen was featured in 22 special teams snaps. The Jets lost to the Patriots 15-10 dropping their record to 1-2.

Season Stats: 3 GP/0 GS: no stats recorded

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City

Erik Ezukanma – WR, Miami Dolphins (2019-21)

Ezukanma was named to the Dolphins’ inactive list on Sunday prior to the game. The Dolphins defeated the Broncos 70-20, improving their record to 3-0.

Season Stats: 2 GP/0 GS: 5 carries, 22 yards

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Buffalo

Kerry Hyder – DL, San Francisco 49ers (2009-13)

Hyder saw action in 11 defensive plays and two on special teams in the 49ers victory over the Giants. The 49ers improved their record to 3-0.

Season Stats: 3 GP/0 GS | 1 tackle, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m., vs. Arizona

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs (2014-16)

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 41-10 victory over the Bears. Mahomes completed 24-of-33 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 28 yards. The Chiefs move to 2-1 on the season.

Season Stats: 3 GP/ 3 GS | 74-of-113 (65.5%), 803 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT, 127.3 QBR | 16 carries, 103 rushing yards

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. at New York Jets

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys (2016-19)

Starting at right tackle, Steele participated in 100 percent of the offensive plays (81). The Cowboys fell to the Cardinals, dropping their record to 2-1.

Season Stats: 3 GP/ 3 GS

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs. New England

Broderick Washington Jr. – DL, Baltimore Ravens (2016-19)

Washington was featured in 24 of the Ravens’ defensive snaps and six on special teams. The Ravens lost to the Colts, 22-19. The setback dropped the Ravens’ record to 2-1.

Season Stats: 3 GP/1 GS | 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 QBH

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Cleveland

Tyree Wilson – DE, Las Vegas Raiders (2020-22)

Despite being listed as questionable on the injury report due to illness, Wilson participated in 11 defensive snaps but did not record a stat. The Raiders fell to the Steelers, 23-18, dropping their record to 1-2.

Season Stats: 3 GP/0 GS | 2 tackles

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. at Los Angeles

Injured Reserve

Cody Davis, DB (2009-12), New England Patriots

Dawson Deaton, OL (2018-21), Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR (2012-15), Cleveland Browns

Zech McPhearson, DB (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles

Practice Squad

Jack Anderson, OL (2017-20), Indianapolis Colts (signed Sept. 12)

La’Raven Clark, OL (2011-15), Philadelphia Eagles

SaRodorick Thompson Jr., RB (2018-22), Seattle Seahawks



Past News & Notes

Sept. 5: WR Antoine Wesley was released from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

Sept. 11: The New York Jets announced less than four hours prior to kickoff on Monday night that LB Sam Egauvoen had been elevated from the practice squad and onto its Monday night roster. He will return to the practice squad unless announced otherwise by the organization.

Sept. 12: The Indianapolis Colts announced it signed OL Jack Anderson to its practice squad. Two days later it was announced he would be designated to the practice squad injured list.

Sept 16: The New York Jets announced on Saturday that LB Sam Egauvoen had been elevated from the practice squad and onto its game day roster to take on the Cowboys. It was his second elevation in as many weeks. He will return to the practice squad unless announced otherwise by the organization. Each practice-squad player can be elevated for a maximum of three regular-season games in the same league year. After this, any subsequent elevation of the player will require the team to add him to their 53-man Active/Inactive list.

Sept 23: After being elevated from the practice squad and to the active roster each of the first two weeks of the season, the New York Jets announced on Saturday that Sam Eguavoen had been signed to the active 53-man roster in time for the Jets’ week three contest versus the New England Patriots.

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 28 | 7:15 p.m.

Lions at Packers | Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 1 | 8:30 a.m.

Falcons at Jaguars | ESPN+

Sunday, Oct. 1 | 12 p.m.

Dolphins (Ezukanma) at Bills | CBS

Vikings at Panthers | FOX

Broncos at Bears | CBS

Ravens (Washington) at Browns | CBS

Steelers at Texans | CBS

Rams at Colts | FOX

Buccaneers at Saints | FOX

Commanders at Eagles | FOX

Bengals at Titans | FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1 | 3:05 p.m.

Raiders (Wilson) at Chargers | CBS

Sunday, Oct. 1 | 3:25 p.m.

Patriots at Cowboys (Steele) | FOX

Cardinals at 49ers (Hyder Jr.) | FOX

Sunday, Oct. 1 | 7:20 p.m.

Chiefs (Mahomes) at Jets (Eguavoen) | NBC

Monday, Oct. 2 | 7:15 p.m.

Seahawks (Brooks) at Giants | ABC

