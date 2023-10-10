Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 5

Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 5, Oct. 5-Oct. 9

On NFL Rosters: 14

On Active Rosters in Week Five: 6

LUBBOCK, Texas – The six Red Raiders on active 53-man rosters in the NFL went a collective 3-2 in week five, which included Jordyn Brooks and the Seattle Seahawks being on a bye. The Red Raiders had one less player to account for this week as Kerry Hyder Jr. was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 6, but of those in action this past week, three earned starts for their respective teams.

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks (2016-19)

Brooks and the Seahawks were on their bye week. The Seahawks are 3-1 and sit in second place in the NFC West behind the 5-0 49ers.

Season Stats: 4 GP/ 4 GS | 42 tackles (22 solo), 2 sacks, 1 TFL, 1 FR

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Cincinnati

Sam Eguavoen – LB, New York Jets (2011-14)

Eguavoen recovered a punt muffed in the first quarter by Marvin Mims at the Denver 20-yard line that led to the Jets manufacturing a field goal on the turnover in the Jets victory over the Broncos. The Jets beat the Broncos 31-21, improving their record to 2-3.

Season Stats: 5 GP/0 GS: 1 FR

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. at Denver

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs (2014-16)

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a close victory, 27-20, over the Minnesota Vikings. Mahomes went 31-of-41 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs are now 4-1 and sit atop the AFC West.

Season Stats: 5 GP/ 5 GS | 123-of-184 (66.8%), 1,287 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT, 96.0 QBR | 23 carries, 154 rushing yards

Up Next: Thursday, 7:15 p.m. vs. Denver

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys (2016-19)

Starting at right tackle, Steele participated in 100 percent of the offensive plays (49) and 7 percent (2) of the special teams’ snaps. The Cowboys lost in blowout fashion to the 49ers, 42-10, dropping their record to 3-2.

Season Stats: 5 GP/ 5 GS

Up Next: Monday, 7:15 p.m. at Chargers

Broderick Washington Jr. – DL, Baltimore Ravens (2016-19)

Washington made his second start of the season and recorded one tackle in the effort. Washington was featured in 34 total plays, 26 of them coming from the defensive side of the ball. The Ravens fell to the Steelers 17-10, dropping their record to 3-2.

Season Stats: 5 GP/ 2 GS | 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 2 QBH, 1 Sack

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Pittsburgh

Tyree Wilson – DE, Las Vegas Raiders (2020-22)

Wilson saw 28 plays in prime time on Monday Night Football against the Packers. 24 of the 28 plays were from his defensive end spot. Wilson recorded one tackle in Las Vegas’ 17-13 win over the Packers which pushes the Raiders record to 2-3 for the season.

Season Stats: 5 GP/0 GS | 4 tackles

Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. vs. New England

Injured Reserve

Cody Davis, DB (2009-12), New England Patriots

Dawson Deaton, OL (2018-21), Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR (2012-15), Cleveland Browns

Zech McPhearson, DB (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

Erik Ezukanma – WR (2019-21), Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad

La’Raven Clark, OL (2011-15), Philadelphia Eagles

SaRodorick Thompson Jr., RB (2018-22), Seattle Seahawks

Practice Squad/Injured

Jack Anderson, OL (2017-20), Indianapolis Colts



Past News & Notes

Sept. 5: WR Antoine Wesley was released from the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

Sept. 11: The New York Jets announced less than four hours prior to kick-off on Monday night that LB Sam Egauvoen had been elevated from the practice squad and onto its Monday night roster. He will return to the practice squad unless announced otherwise by the organization.

Sept. 12: The Indianapolis Colts announced it signed OL Jack Anderson to its practice squad. Two days later it was announced he would be designated to the practice squad injured list.

Sept 16: The New York Jets announced on Saturday that LB Sam Egauvoen had been elevated from the practice squad and onto its game day roster to take on the Cowboys. It was his second elevation in as many weeks. He will return to the practice squad unless announced otherwise by the organization. Each practice-squad player can be elevated for a maximum of three regular-season games in the same league year. After this, any subsequent elevation of the player will require the team to add him to their 53-man Active/Inactive list.

Sept 23: After being elevated from the practice squad and to the active roster each of the first two weeks of the season, the New York Jets announced on Saturday that Sam Eguavoen had been signed to the active 53-man roster in time for the Jets’ week three contest versus the New England Patriots.

Sept. 29: The Miami Dolphins announced it has placed Erik Ezukanma on the Reserve/non-football injury list.

Oct. 7: The San Francisco 49ers announced it released Kerry Hyder Jr.