Red Raiders in the NFL / Week 6

Jack Anderson – OL, Philadelphia Eagles
Anderson was inactive in the Eagles 28-22 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Danny Amendola – WR, Houston Texans
Amendola was out again due to his hamstring injury. The Texans fell 31-3 to the Colts on Sunday.
Dakota Allen – LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen recorded three tackles and started in the Jaguars first win of the season. Jacksonville improves to 1-5 following its 23-20 win over the Dolphins in London on Sunday.
Cameron Batson – WR, Tennessee Titans
Batson was busy in the return game recording 80 kick return yards on five attempts in the Titans 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday night. Batson, unfortunately, also tore his ACL during the win and will be out for the season.
Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks
Brooks led the Seahawks in tackles for the second straight week racking up 14 tackles in their 23-20 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday night. Brooks is 6th in the NFL in tackles with 59.
Cody Davis – S, New England Patriots
Davis recorded one tackle in the Patriots 35-29 overtime loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins
Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Dolphins 23-20 loss to the Jaguars in London on Sunday.
Jakeem Grant – WR, Chicago Bears
Grant recorded 94 total return yards in the Bears 24-14 loss to the packers on Sunday. Grant had 83 of those return yards on three kick returns and 11 of them on two punt returns. Grant injured his ankle in the game but was able to return. Bears fans are taking a liking to the speedy receiver after joining the team just two weeks earlier via trade.
Kerry Hyder Jr. – DE, Seattle Seahawks
Hyder recorded two tackles including a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in the Seahawks 23-20 overtime loss to the Steeler on Sunday. Hyder’s two fumble recoveries is second in the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes and the Chiefs bounced back in their 31-13 win over Washington on Sunday. Mahomes finished the game with 397 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 32 of 47 passing while adding another 31 yards on the ground. Mahomes 397 passing yards was a season high for him. Despite the Chiefs turnover problems, Mahomes is still leading the NFL in touchdown passes and is second in quarterback rating.
Zech McPhearson – CB, Philadelphia Eagles
McPhearson did not record a stat in the Eagles 28-22 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday night.
Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys
Steele made his fifth straight start for the Cowboys during their 35-29 overtime win over the Patriots on Sunday. Steele has yet to allow a sack and it will be interesting to see how he is used with the return of starter La’el Collins from suspension. Jerry Jones said he expects both right tackles to be used throughout the season.
Broderick Washington – DL, Baltimore
Ravens Washington was inactive during the Ravens 34-6 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Practice Squad/Reserve: Antoine Wesley – WR, Arizona Cardinals | TJ Vasher – WR, Dallas Cowboys | Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts | Le’Raven Clark – OL, Philadelphia Eagles | Dylan Cantrell – WR, Washington Football Team
MATT BURKHOLDER