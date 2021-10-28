      Weather Alert

Red Raiders in the NFL / Week 7

Oct 28, 2021 @ 6:54pm

On NFL Rosters: 18
Active Week 7: 8
Jack Anderson – OL, Philadelphia Eagles
Anderson was inactive in the Eagles’ 33-22 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

  • Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Detroit

Danny Amendola – WR, Houston Texans
Amendola returned to action this week recording three catches for 17 yards in the Texans’ 31-5 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Amendola recorded his 600th career catch during the game.

  • Season Stats: 9 rec., 60 yds., 1 TD
  • Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Rams

Dakota Allen – LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen and the Jaguars had a bye week.

  • Season Stats: 6 GP, 7 tackles
  • Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. at Seattle

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks
Brooks recorded four tackles, recovered a fumble and deflected a pass in the endzone in the Seahawks’ 13-10 loss to the Saints on Monday night. While Brooks did not have the tackle total he usually does he impacted the game in several ways and was a large part of the reason Seattle was in the game.

  • Season Stats: 63 tackles (33 Solo), 3.0 TFL, 1 sack
  • Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville

Cody Davis – S, New England Patriots

Davis recorded four tackles in the Patriots 54-13 trampling of the Jets on Sunday. Davis tripled his season total for tackles after that performance.

  • Season Stats: 7 GP, 6 tackles
  • Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers

Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins
Eguavoen recorded one tackle in the Dolphins’ 30-28 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Despite just recording one tackle, Eguavoen played 84 percent of the snaps on defense and handled communication duties after starter Jerome Baker left the game with an injury.

  • Season Stats: 11 tackles, 0.5 sacks
  • Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Buffalo

Jakeem Grant – WR, Chicago Bears
Grant recorded 13 punt return yards on two attempts during the Bears’ 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

  • Season Stats: 198 kick return yards, 121 punt return yards
  • Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. San Francisco

Kerry Hyder Jr. – DE, Seattle Seahawks

Hyder recorded one tackle and joined in on a sack in the Seahawks’ 13-10 loss to the Saints on Monday.

  • Season Stats: 15 tackles, 2.0 TFLs, 2 FR, 0.5 Sacks
  • Up Next: Sunday, 3:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes and the Chiefs’ struggles continued in their 27-3 loss to the Titans on Sunday. Mahomes threw for 206 yards with an interception on 20-of-35 passing.

  • Season Stats: 187/277 (67.5%), 2,093 yds, 18 TD, 9 Int, 63.9 QBR
  • Up Next: Monday, 7:15 p.m. vs. New York Giants

Zech McPhearson – CB, Philadelphia Eagles
McPhearson did not record a stat in the Eagles’ 33-22 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

  • Season Stats: 6 GP, 2 tackles
  • Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. at Detroit

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys
Steele and the Cowboys had a bye this week. Although week one starter La’el Collins returned from suspension this week it is unclear whether Collins or Steele will get the start next week.

  • Season Stats: 365 snaps, 8 pressure allowed, 0 sacks allowed
  • Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. at Minnesota

Broderick Washington – DL, Baltimore Ravens
Washington was inactive during the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

  • Season Stats: 1 tackle, 5 GP
  • Up Next: Bye Week

Practice Squad/Reserve: Antoine Wesley – WR, Arizona Cardinals  |  TJ Vasher – WR, Dallas Cowboys  |  Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts  |  Le’Raven Clark – OL, Philadelphia Eagles  |  Dylan Cantrell – WR, Washington Football Team  |  Cameron Batson – WR, Tennessee Titans (IR)

