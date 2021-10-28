Red Raiders in the NFL / Week 7

and counting!
A big congrats to @DannyAmendola, who now has over 600 receptions in his tremendous @NFLcareer!
Jack Anderson – OL, Philadelphia Eagles
Anderson was inactive in the Eagles’ 33-22 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Danny Amendola – WR, Houston Texans
Amendola returned to action this week recording three catches for 17 yards in the Texans’ 31-5 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Amendola recorded his 600th career catch during the game.
Dakota Allen – LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Allen and the Jaguars had a bye week.
Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks
Brooks recorded four tackles, recovered a fumble and deflected a pass in the endzone in the Seahawks’ 13-10 loss to the Saints on Monday night. While Brooks did not have the tackle total he usually does he impacted the game in several ways and was a large part of the reason Seattle was in the game.
Cody Davis – S, New England Patriots
Davis recorded four tackles in the Patriots 54-13 trampling of the Jets on Sunday. Davis tripled his season total for tackles after that performance.
Sam Eguavoen – LB, Miami Dolphins
Eguavoen recorded one tackle in the Dolphins’ 30-28 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Despite just recording one tackle, Eguavoen played 84 percent of the snaps on defense and handled communication duties after starter Jerome Baker left the game with an injury.
Jakeem Grant – WR, Chicago Bears
Grant recorded 13 punt return yards on two attempts during the Bears’ 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Kerry Hyder Jr. – DE, Seattle Seahawks
Hyder recorded one tackle and joined in on a sack in the Seahawks’ 13-10 loss to the Saints on Monday.
Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes and the Chiefs’ struggles continued in their 27-3 loss to the Titans on Sunday. Mahomes threw for 206 yards with an interception on 20-of-35 passing.
Zech McPhearson – CB, Philadelphia Eagles
McPhearson did not record a stat in the Eagles’ 33-22 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys
Steele and the Cowboys had a bye this week. Although week one starter La’el Collins returned from suspension this week it is unclear whether Collins or Steele will get the start next week.
Broderick Washington – DL, Baltimore Ravens
Washington was inactive during the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Practice Squad/Reserve: Antoine Wesley – WR, Arizona Cardinals | TJ Vasher – WR, Dallas Cowboys | Keke Coutee – WR, Indianapolis Colts | Le’Raven Clark – OL, Philadelphia Eagles | Dylan Cantrell – WR, Washington Football Team | Cameron Batson – WR, Tennessee Titans (IR)
—
MATT BURKHOLDER