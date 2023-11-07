Red Raiders in the NFL: Week 9

Red Raiders in the NFL | Regular Season Week 9, Nov. 2- Nov. 6

On NFL Rosters: 14

On Active Rosters in Week Nine: 8

LUBBOCK, Texas – Eight Red Raiders were active on NFL 53-man rosters going into Sunday’s slate of games, matching the most active players in a given week this season in week nine. Patrick Mahomes and Broderick Washington both started for their respective teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, and helped guide each of their teams to wins as both clubs are 7-2 and tied for the best record in the AFC. In transactions news, SaRodorick Thompson was released from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad roster on Oct. 31.

Jack Anderson, OL, Indianapolis Colts (2017-20)

In his first week as a member of the active roster, Anderson was designated to the inactive list prior to kickoff. The Colts beat the Panthers on the road, 27-13, to improve to 4-5 on the year.

Season Stats: 0 GP/ 0 GS | No Stats

Up Next: Sunday, 8:30 a.m. vs. New England (in Germany)

Jordyn Brooks – LB, Seattle Seahawks (2016-19)

Brooks and the Seahawks fell to the Ravens, 37-3. Brooks was the team’s leading tackler with 11 total tackles, nine of which were solo, and one was for a loss. The Seahawks record dropped to 5-3.

Season Stats: 8 GP/ 8 GS | 78 tackles (44 solo), 3.5 sacks, 7 TFLs, 4, QH, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 PD

Up Next: Sunday, 3:25 p.m. vs. Washington

Cody Davis – DB, New England Patriots (2009-12)

Davis saw action in 24 plays on special teams which accounted for 86 percent of special team snaps. The Patriots lost to the Commanders 20-17; their record now stands at 2-7.

Season Stats 3 GP/ 0 GS | No Stats

Up Next: Sunday, 8:30 a.m. vs. Indianapolis (in Germany)

Sam Eguavoen – LB, New York Jets (2011-14)

Eguavoen and the Jets fell to the Chargers 27-6 in prime time on Monday night. Eguavoen participated in 25 plays for the Jets, the majority coming from special teams. The Jets dropped to 4-4 this year in the loss.

Season Stats: 8 GP/0 GS: 1 FR, 1 tackle

Up Next: Monday, 7:20 p.m. at Las Vegas

Patrick Mahomes II – QB, Kansas City Chiefs (2014-16)

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 21-14 victory in Germany over the Dolphins. Mahomes completed 20 passes on 30 attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs record improves to 7-2 and continues to lead the AFC West.

Season Stats: 9 GP/ 9 GS | 229-of-334 (68.6%), 2,442 yards, 17 TD, 8 INT, 96.7 QBR | 42 carries, 258 rushing yards

Up Next: BYE WEEK

Terence Steele – OL, Dallas Cowboys (2016-19)

Steele and the Cowboys fell to the Eagles, 28-23. In the loss, Steele played in all 75 offensive plays. Dallas is now 5-3 while Philadelphia took a commanding 8-1 lead in the NFC East.

Season Stats: 8 GP/ 8 GS

Up Next: Sunday 3:25 p.m. vs. New York Giants

Broderick Washington Jr. – DL, Baltimore Ravens (2016-19)

Washington made his fourth start this season for a dominant Ravens’ defense that helped lead Baltimore to a 37-3 victory over the Seahawks. Washington recovered a fumble and had one tackle in this game. The Ravens improved to 7-2, lead the AFC North, and are tied with the Chiefs for the top record in the AFC.

Season Stats: 9 GP/ 4 GS | 11 tackles (6 solo), 2 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 Sack, 1 FR

Up Next: Sunday, 12 p.m. vs. Cleveland

Tyree Wilson – DE, Las Vegas Raiders (2020-22)

Wilson and the Raiders defeated the New York Giants, 30-6, on Sunday. Wilson recorded four tackles, three of which were solo. He also had half-a-sack and one quarterback hurry. The Raiders improved to 4-5.

Season Stats: 9 GP/0 GS | 17 tackles (8 Solo), 1.5 Sacks, 1 FF, 3 QH

Up Next: Sunday, 7:20 p.m. vs. New York Jets

Injured Reserve

Dawson Deaton, OL (2018-21), Cleveland Browns

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR (2012-15), Cleveland Browns

Zech McPhearson, DB (2019-20), Philadelphia Eagles

Reserve/ Non-Football Injury

Erik Ezukanma – WR (2019-21), Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad

La’Raven Clark, OL (2011-15), Philadelphia Eagles

Kerry Hyder – DL (2009-13), Houston Texans



