Red Raiders ink Lauren Allred to impressive transfer haul

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball announced the signing of Lauren Allred on Sunday. Allred has a tremendous bat as she hit .375 with 47 RBIs and 12 home runs in 2023.

A Texarkana native, Allred saw a lot of success in her freshman campaign as her stats were good enough to be named to the 2023 All-Sun Belt First, the 2023 All-Louisiana First Team and the 2023 NFCA All-Central Region Second Team while also being the Sun Belt Player of the Week on April 25.

She had a shortened 2024 campaign but will look to be back to form in Lubbock. Allred also boasted a .985 fielding percentage and recorded a team-high .721 slugging percentage in 2023. As a freshman, she struck out just eight times in 136 at-bats and also led the Ragin’ Cajuns in on-base percentage with a .469.

“Lauren Allred is another tremendous student in the classroom with a 3.9 GPA over first years in college,” said Gerry Glasco, “Additionally, she’s an excellent softball player that works tirelessly at her game. Her freshman year she established herself as one of the best pure hitters in all of softball and is one of the most consistent RBI producers I have ever coached. More importantly, she rises to the occasion and plays better the tougher the competition is.”

Release Provided By Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics