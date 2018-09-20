Red Raiders Knock Off No. 19 Baylor in Big 12 Opener

WACO, Texas – Texas Tech volleyball recorded a milestone victory, taking down No. 19 Baylor, 3-1 (13-25, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18) Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center in its Big 12 opener.

It marks the first ranked win for head coach Tony Graystone in his coaching career, and the program’s first ranked win on the road since 2004. Texas Tech last upended a ranked opponent in 2012 and last defeated Baylor in 2014.

“This is pretty sweet,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “This was a match we really wanted. The team was in great shape, they had great spirits about this match. They knew we were in for a battle, and they performed great. I can’t ask for any more from a team than what they did tonight. It was so good to see them recover after the first set, start rolling and never look back.”

The Red Raiders (12-3, 1-0) roared back after dropping the first set behind a career-high 17 kills from freshman Brooke Kanas and 15 kills from junior Chandler Atwood.

Entering the match with the league’s best opponent hitting percentage, Tech flexed its muscle defensively and limited Baylor (8-4, 0-1) to .151 hitting for its lowest hitting percentage since Oct. 18, 2017.

Sophomore Allison White compiled seven blocks to lead the Red Raiders, while Kanas and senior Katy Keenan combined for seven more. Libero Emerson Solano was nails with 19 digs while three more Red Raiders chipped in double-digit digs.

Senior Missy Owens engineered the offense to a .252 hitting percentage with three players in double figures. Hill posted her fourth straight double-double with 10 kills on .290 hitting and 12 digs. Owens also tallied a double-double with 48 assists and a season-high 15 digs.

After a tough opening set, Tech punched back in the second with a 25-11 set win which marked Tech’s most lopsided set victory in Big 12 play since scoring changed from 30 to 25 in 2008. The Red Raiders jumped out to a 7-2 lead on an ace from freshman Katy Northcut, and later extended the lead to 11 at 18-7. Kanas put the punctuation mark on the set with her fourth kill of the match.

In the pivotal third set, Tech used a 7-0 run to turn a 14-12 deficit into a 19-14 advantage. A block from Kanas and White got the run started before Hill capped it off with a kill. A dump from Owens and an ace from Solano gave Tech set point at 24-20 and White closed the set with third kill of the frame.

Tech captured a 5-4 advantage in the fourth set and led the rest of the way. Tech led by as many as five at 14-9 and again at 22-17 before a kill from Atwood on Tech’s second match point ended the match.

NOTEWORTHY

Tech won its Big 12 opener for the first time since 2015

Texas Tech improves to 9-14 all-time in Big 12 openers

Texas Tech wrapped up its 12-match road trip 9-3

Kanas led the Red Raiders in kills for the first time

Tech improves to 50-33 all-time against the Bears and 19-18 all-time in Waco

Going back to last season, Tech has won 16 of its last 20 matches

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders will return home Saturday for the first time since Aug. 25 for their Big 12 home opener against West Virginia. First serve is slated for 1 p.m., and the first 250 fans will receive a complimentary popsocket.

