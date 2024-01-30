Red Raiders Lead Southwestern Invitational after Day One

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — Powered by a strong spring debut from senior Tyran Snyders, No. 21 Texas Tech finished day one of the Southwestern Invitational in sole possession of first place with a combined team effort of 7-under-par (277). The Red Raiders are followed by USC (-6), UNLV (-5), UCLA (-4) and No. 18 Cal (-3) after 18 holes at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif.

Snyders finished the day tied for second in the field of 73 after firing a team-best 5-under-par (66), his fourth sub-70 round of the season. The native of Paarl, South Africa, recorded seven birdies and just two bogeys on the day, positioning himself with Nicolas Dominguez of USC and Aaron Du of Cal while trailing only Caden Fioroni of UNLV (-9). Junior Calum Scott joined Snyders as the two Red Raiders to shoot under par, as he finished the day 2-under-par (69) in a solid round of his own. Scott fired five birdies on the day, including on 17 and 18, to put himself in a tie for 10th place.

Seniors Vicente Marzilio and Baard Skogen shot for even-par (71) in their first 18 holes, as they currently sit tied for 25th. Marzilio produced three birdies and three bogeys on the day, while Skogen’s day was highlighted by an eagle on hole No. 6 followed by a birdie on hole No. 7. In his debut as both a Red Raider and a Division 1 golfer, junior Charles DeLong rounded out Tech’s day with a respectable round of 1-over-par (72).

Participating in the tournament as an individual, Tim Wiedemeyer finished the day in a tie for eighth after a stellar round of his own. The freshman out of Germany fired five birdies, including a stretch of three straight on holes 5-7, to finish the day 3-under-par (68).

The 45th Southwestern Invitational, hosted by Pepperdine University, continues with 18 holes on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Southwest Invitational Results (Round 1)

1. Texas Tech: 277 (-7)

2. USC: 278 (-6)

3. UNLV: 279 (-5)

4. UCLA: 280 (-4)

5. Cal: 281 (-3)

T-6. Pepperdine: 284 (E)

T-6. Wake Forest: 284 (E)

T-8. SDSU: 285 (+1)

T-8. Ohio State: 285 (+1)

10. Washington: 286 (+2)

11. San Jose State: 288 (+4)

12. Colorado: 290 (+6)

13. Houston: 291 (+7)

Red Raider Results (Round 1)

T-2. Tyran Snyders: 66 (-5)

T-8. Tim Wiedemeyer: 68 (-3)

T-10. Calum Scott: 69 (-2)

T-25. Baard Skogen: 71 (E)

T-25. Vicente Marzilio: 71 (E)

T-34: Charles DeLong: 72 (+1)

-TECH-

Release Proviced by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics