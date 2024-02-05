Red Raiders look to Bounce Back against NO.18 Baylor

By Jayden Santos / Alpha Media Intern

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team will be seeking a statement win against No. 18 Baylor as they head to Waco for the crucial Big 12 conference game.

The Red Raiders (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) suffered their second consecutive loss with a stunning home defeat against Cincinnati, 75-72. Baylor (16-5, 5-3) is coming off a significant victory against No. 12 Iowa State, 70-68.

The Red Raiders and Baylor are currently tied for third in conference play at 5-3. This implies that the stakes are high, as every conference game can be a deciding factor for seeding or making it into the tournament.

Pop Issacs, Guard for the Red Raiders, is coming off a 22-point performance, with forward Robert Jennings following closely with 14 points. Issacs did everything he could to keep the Red Raiders in the game, making a clutch three to put them up with seconds remaining.

Cincinnati quickly responded and then Issacs missed the game-winning shot, resulting in the Red Raiders heading home with their second consecutive loss, their 1st at home this year..

Joe Toussaint, the Red Raiders’ second-leading scorer of the season with an average of 12.5 points per game, was not active in the game, only scoring two points. Another point of concern is center Warren Washington, who played fewer minutes than usual, logging only 23 minutes compared to his average of 28.2.

Key players to watch on the Bears are guard Ja’kobe Walter, who averages 14.5 points per game, and guard Rayj Dennis, who averages 13.4.

As for the Red Raiders, Pop Issacs will need to deliver another strong performance, with support from players like Warren Washington and emerging star Chance McMillian, if they hope to have a chance to steal a game on the road.

Both teams will be aiming to secure another conference win and build momentum, with the looming presence of the current No. 8 ranked Kansas in both of their upcoming schedules.

Don’t miss the action on February 6th at 8:00 pm in Waco, Texas, for this top 25 Big 12 matchup.