Red Raiders lose to Duke in Sweet Sixteen 78-73

It was a battle , a heavyweight fight and the Red Raiders hit first with a 10-2 run to start the game. Duke fought back and took the lead at the 6 minute mark of the 1st half.
Red Raiders had a 4 point lead at halftime and from then on the battle was back and forth.
In the end the Blue Devils couldn’t miss a shot and ended the Red Raiders season in the Sweet Sixteen.
Texas Tech was outscored in the last 2:57 9-5.
Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders with 21 points, Kevin Obanor had another double double with 10 pts and 10 rebounds. Only 4 points from the bench. Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.
We’ll talk Red Raider baseball plus a full season wrap up next Friday on the Red Raider Outfitter Rockin’ Pregame on Rock 101.1
Thank you Mark Adams. pic.twitter.com/4Am2806wC7
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
Thank you Mark Adams. pic.twitter.com/4Am2806wC7
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
Where do the #RedRaiders end up next year under Mark Adams?#WreckEm #TexasTech #TogetherWeAttack #MarchMadness
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
Where do the #RedRaiders end up next year under Mark Adams?#WreckEm #TexasTech #TogetherWeAttack #MarchMadness
Proud.
— The Raider Riot (@TheRaiderRiot) March 25, 2022
Proud.
— The Raider Riot (@TheRaiderRiot) March 25, 2022
Pop Isaacs, Lamar Washington, and Robert Jennings, welcome to the show
— Texas Tech Hoops Insider (@TTUmbbinsider) March 25, 2022
Pop Isaacs, Lamar Washington, and Robert Jennings, welcome to the show
— Texas Tech Hoops Insider (@TTUmbbinsider) March 25, 2022
"I’ll remember these guys for the rest of my life. Everybody on that coaching staff, every manager, every G.A., even the janitors that work at Texas Tech.”
Bryson Williams shows love & appreciation to his @TexasTechMBB squad pic.twitter.com/9730vj09IK
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2022
"I’ll remember these guys for the rest of my life. Everybody on that coaching staff, every manager, every G.A., even the janitors that work at Texas Tech.”
Bryson Williams shows love & appreciation to his @TexasTechMBB squad pic.twitter.com/9730vj09IK
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2022
Who is the best #TexasTech basketball coach of all time in their 1st year?
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
Who is the best #TexasTech basketball coach of all time in their 1st year?
That One HurtProud of my boys they fought hard and left it all out there. Best believe we back next year for it all!!!! #GunsUp
— Robert Jennings (@RJGetBuckets) March 25, 2022
That One HurtProud of my boys they fought hard and left it all out there. Best believe we back next year for it all!!!! #GunsUp
— Robert Jennings (@RJGetBuckets) March 25, 2022
I'm not crying… it's just West Texas Dust! https://t.co/fYTssuXbCl
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
I'm not crying… it's just West Texas Dust! https://t.co/fYTssuXbCl
Bryson Williams throws up one last Guns Up before leaving the podium #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/9qlZml2mWd
— Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 25, 2022
Bryson Williams throws up one last Guns Up before leaving the podium #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/9qlZml2mWd
— Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) March 25, 2022
Boys shouldn’t hang their heads man. Proud of the fight all season long! Made us all proud and excited to watch literally every single possession. What a special group of men!!! That’s what makes it painful, just loved watching this team FIGHT
— Norense Odiase (@kingno_) March 25, 2022
Boys shouldn’t hang their heads man. Proud of the fight all season long! Made us all proud and excited to watch literally every single possession. What a special group of men!!! That’s what makes it painful, just loved watching this team FIGHT
— Norense Odiase (@kingno_) March 25, 2022
ChibuzoAgboK.J. AllenDaniel BatchoEthan DuncanPopIsaacs (New)Robert Jennings (New)Kevin McCullarClarence NadolnyKevin ObanorAustin TimpermanJaylon Tyson (Back Again)Lamar Washington (New)Mylik Wilson
Plus the transfer portal.
You Excited? #WreckEm #RedRaiders
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
ChibuzoAgboK.J. AllenDaniel BatchoEthan DuncanPopIsaacs (New)Robert Jennings (New)Kevin McCullarClarence NadolnyKevin ObanorAustin TimpermanJaylon Tyson (Back Again)Lamar Washington (New)Mylik Wilson
Plus the transfer portal.
You Excited? #WreckEm #RedRaiders
THANK YOU Mark Adams & The Texas Tech Red Raiders
We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/BTtfGzbODy
— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) March 25, 2022
THANK YOU Mark Adams & The Texas Tech Red Raiders
We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/BTtfGzbODy
— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) March 25, 2022
Heck of a season boys, love watching y’all ball. Always a winner in our eyes! Love y’all and this university #WreckEm #Family @TexasTechMBB https://t.co/NQJSGZyHj5
— Austin McNamara (@aust_31) March 25, 2022
Heck of a season boys, love watching y’all ball. Always a winner in our eyes! Love y’all and this university #WreckEm #Family @TexasTechMBB https://t.co/NQJSGZyHj5
— Austin McNamara (@aust_31) March 25, 2022
If you would have told me on April 2nd these things I would have called you a liar: 1. Texas Tech MBB would be in the hunt for a Big 12 title, and sweep UT, Baylor, and get KU once2. Would play for the Big 12 tournament championship3. Be a 3 seed
— Cody Shannon (@CodyL_S) March 25, 2022
If you would have told me on April 2nd these things I would have called you a liar: 1. Texas Tech MBB would be in the hunt for a Big 12 title, and sweep UT, Baylor, and get KU once2. Would play for the Big 12 tournament championship3. Be a 3 seed
— Cody Shannon (@CodyL_S) March 25, 2022
4. Make it to the Sweet 16 5. Make Coach K and Duke basketball sweat for 39.5 minutes These guys should be proud of what they did. They are the best representatives of what this university is and means. #WreckEm @TexasTechMBB
— Cody Shannon (@CodyL_S) March 25, 2022
4. Make it to the Sweet 16 5. Make Coach K and Duke basketball sweat for 39.5 minutes These guys should be proud of what they did. They are the best representatives of what this university is and means. #WreckEm @TexasTechMBB
idk how some tweet these commemorative tweets so fast idk I’m not tough enough I guess. I’m obviously proud of these men but damn that hurt man. We have a special team man.
— Norense Odiase (@kingno_) March 25, 2022
idk how some tweet these commemorative tweets so fast idk I’m not tough enough I guess. I’m obviously proud of these men but damn that hurt man. We have a special team man.
Ran out of time. Period.Y’all gonna be tired hearing me saying that I couldn’t be more proud to be a Red Raider bc of these guys. @TexasTechMBB you guys represented our University in the best possible way. Thank you! #RR4L
— Davide Moretti (@davide3moretti) March 25, 2022
Ran out of time. Period.Y’all gonna be tired hearing me saying that I couldn’t be more proud to be a Red Raider bc of these guys. @TexasTechMBB you guys represented our University in the best possible way. Thank you! #RR4L
— Davide Moretti (@davide3moretti) March 25, 2022
For those that are asking, YES, Kevin Obanor is eligible to play another season.
— Austin Massey (@austinmassey247) March 25, 2022
For those that are asking, YES, Kevin Obanor is eligible to play another season.
— Austin Massey (@austinmassey247) March 25, 2022
Red Raiders fall in battle to Duke
It was a back and forth battle all night, but third seeded Texas Tech came up short to #2 seed Duke 78-73 Thursday night in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco.In an amazing first season under Mark Adams, the Red Raiders finish 27-10. pic.twitter.com/F2UCND6rU9
— Pete Christy (@pchristy11) March 25, 2022
Red Raiders fall in battle to Duke
It was a back and forth battle all night, but third seeded Texas Tech came up short to #2 seed Duke 78-73 Thursday night in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco.In an amazing first season under Mark Adams, the Red Raiders finish 27-10. pic.twitter.com/F2UCND6rU9
The national media left Texas Tech for dead on April 1, 2021.
They were wrong.
Thank you @CoachAdams_TTU thank you @TexasTechMBB. You showed the country what West Texas is about.#WreckEm
— Dan Isett (@DanIsett) March 25, 2022
The national media left Texas Tech for dead on April 1, 2021.
They were wrong.
Thank you @CoachAdams_TTU thank you @TexasTechMBB. You showed the country what West Texas is about.#WreckEm
— Dan Isett (@DanIsett) March 25, 2022
Read this and remember https://t.co/1Zq9QYt6xP
— Rockin' Pregame (@RockinPregame) March 25, 2022
Read this and remember https://t.co/1Zq9QYt6xP
I’m just sitting here staring at this screen.
— Norense Odiase (@kingno_) March 25, 2022
I’m just sitting here staring at this screen.
Love you guys. Our guys gave their all . Proud of them and you. https://t.co/JPbAzEecol
— Geoff Haxton (@GeoffHaxton) March 25, 2022
Love you guys. Our guys gave their all . Proud of them and you. https://t.co/JPbAzEecol
— Geoff Haxton (@GeoffHaxton) March 25, 2022
Perfectly said. Tremendous season by @TexasTechMBB! #WreckEm https://t.co/c9FVT9Dvs8
— Matt Dowdy (@Matt_Dowdy) March 25, 2022
Perfectly said. Tremendous season by @TexasTechMBB! #WreckEm https://t.co/c9FVT9Dvs8
— Matt Dowdy (@Matt_Dowdy) March 25, 2022