Red Raiders lose to Duke in Sweet Sixteen 78-73

Mar 25, 2022 @ 12:35am

It was a battle , a heavyweight fight and the Red Raiders hit first with a 10-2 run to start the game. Duke fought back and took the lead at the 6 minute mark of the 1st half.

Red Raiders had a 4 point lead at halftime and from then on the battle was back and forth.

In the end the Blue Devils couldn’t miss a shot and ended the Red Raiders season in the Sweet Sixteen.

Texas Tech was outscored in the last 2:57 9-5.

Bryson Williams led the Red Raiders with 21 points, Kevin Obanor had another double double with 10 pts and 10 rebounds. Only 4 points from the bench. Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

We’ll talk Red Raider baseball plus a full season wrap up next Friday on the Red Raider Outfitter Rockin’ Pregame on Rock 101.1

 

 

