Red Raiders move up to No. 23 in AP Top 25 rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has moved up two spots to No. 23 in the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 after beginning the season with a pair of 24-point home wins over Northwestern State and Texas Southern last week.

The No. 23-ranked Red Raiders (2-0) are on a 23-game home winning streak going into their game against Louisiana Tech at 7 p.m. tonight at the United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech has also won 17 straight non-conference home games while head coach Mark Adams is 20-0 at home since taking over the program last season. The program has now been in the AP Poll for 15 straight releases.

Texas Tech was at No. 25 in the AP Preseason Poll which was only the third time in program history for a preseason ranking. The Red Raiders were unranked last season in the preseason poll and for the first four weeks before entering at No. 25 on December 13 and never leaving. The team advanced to the Sweet 16 and was ranked as high as No. 9 and finished at No. 14.

North Carolina remains at No. 1 in the nation after starting with a 2-0 record and is followed by No. 2 Gonzaga (2-0), No. 3 Houston (2-0), No. 4 Kentucky (2-0) and No. 5 Baylor (2-0) in the top-5. The Big 12 is also represented by No. 6 Kansas (2-0), No. 11 Texas (2-0) and No. 15 TCU (2-0).

With Texas A&M entering the ranking at No. 24, the state of Texas now has six college basketball programs in the AP Top 25.

Release provided by WES BLOOMQUIST Texas Tech Athletics