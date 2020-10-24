Red Raiders Notch Runner-Up Finish at Cowgirl Classic
Sofia Garcia recorded her 13th career top-five finish as the runner-up Friday in Stillwater
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech wrapped play at the Cowgirl Classic in second place Friday, while Sofia Garcia finished second individually as one of three Red Raiders ranked in the top-10 players.
With tougher conditions on a cold day in Stillwater, the Red Raiders combined for their highest score of the 54-hole event as Tech carded a 13-over-par 301 final round to finish 28-over for the tournament, only one stroke behind first place Baylor.
“I’m really proud of our play this week,” said head coach JoJo Robertson, who led the Red Raiders to their best finish this season in her return to her alma mater. “Our team hung in there through some tough conditions and really fought hard. We’ll take a lot away from this week that will help us for the rest of the season.”
Garcia concluded her final round with an even- par 72 card to put her solely in second place individually. It marked Garcia’s 13th career top-five finish and her third time as the tournament runner-up as she already owns the school record with four career medalist honors.
In addition to Garcia, Anna Dong shot a 3-over 75 to move into a share for third place, marking her first time among the top-five individuals. Gala Dumez was not far behind as she wrapped up her final round with a 5-over 77 to end in a tie for sixth overall, her highest showing of the year and second-best of her career.
Amy Taylor added a 5-over 77 card of her own to finish tied for 26th, while Cecilie Nielsen signed for a 9-over 81 to place 37th overall. Individually, Pyrene Delample posted a 24-over 96 to finish 49th on the player leaderboard.
The Red Raiders’ runner-up finish marked their highest of the season as Tech led host Oklahoma State by seven strokes in third place and fourth place Kansas State by 31 swings. North Texas rounded out the top five in fifth place at 65-over for the tournament.
Tech will take just over a week off before closing its fall slate at the Kissing Tree Invitational on Nov. 1-2. The Red Raiders finished second in their last visit to San Marcos, which was at the 2019 Jim West Challenge.
Matt Dowdy