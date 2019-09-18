Red Raiders Power Past Odessa College

LUBBOCK, Texas – Highlighted by a two-run homer from freshman Payton Jackson, the Texas Tech softball team continued their hot streak thanks to a 7-1 victory over Odessa College, Tuesday night at Rocky Johnson Field.

Pitchers Missy Zoch, Erin Edmoundson, Morgan Hornback and Kamryn Caldwell combined for a four-hit performance in the circle over eight innings while the Red Raiders tallied seven hits against the Wranglers.

Zoch and the Tech defense shut down the Wranglers in the top of the first. Hamilton kicked off the bottom of the frame with a bunt to third and she immediately advanced to third when Heaven Burton ripped the first pitch she saw up the middle. With two outs and runners on second and third, junior Breanna Russell cleared the bases with a scorcher to Odessa’s third baseman.

Hamilton came sprinting home and a throwing error on the play allowed two more runs to cross the plate. After Russell stole third, freshman Brianna Cantu plated Tech’s fourth run on a single through the left side.

After a scoreless second frame for Zoch and the Red Raider defense, freshman Alanna Barraza began the bottom of the frame with a trip to second base. A ground out to first moved the newcomer over to third and a sacrifice fly from Burton brought her in to give the Red Raiders a 5-0 advantage.

Edmoundson took over the circle in the top of the third and she quickly recorded three outs to send Tech back to the dugout.

Freshman Tori Whillock carried over the momentum and kicked off the Red Raiders’ third trip to the plate with a single. A two-out error and walk juiced the bases, but Tech was unable to capitalize on the threat.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Wranglers collected their first hit, but the Red Raiders buckled down and a Wrangler never got past second base.

Burton tallied her second hit of the night on a single to third and Jackson jacked her first home run of the fall season over the center-field wall to put the Red Raiders up by seven.

Sophomore Morgan Hornback entered in relief in the top of the fifth and used two strikeouts and a grounder to short to end the frame. The Oregon City, Ore., native tossed one more scoreless inning before Caldwell closed out what would’ve been a 7-0 shutout for Tech.

The two teams decided to play an extra inning and Odessa plated it’s only run of the game in the top of the eighth. Shelby Henderson and Miranda Padilla responded with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the frame, but three quick outs ended the game.

With the win, Tech improves to 3-0 this fall.

COMING UP NEXT

The Red Raiders return to action next Wednesday (Sept. 25) for a doubleheader against Howard College at Rocky Johnson Field. Game one is set for 4 p.m. and game two will begin at approximately 6 p.m. For all the latest information on the Texas Tech softball team, visit TexasTech.com or follow @TexasTechSB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Shannon Carrico