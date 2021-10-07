Red Raiders, Rangers announce fall exhibition on Oct. 25

The first stop on that tour will be at Rip Griffin Park before the professional organization moves onto stops at Dallas Baptist (Oct. 26), Baylor (Oct. 28) and TCU (Oct. 29).
Kenny Holmberg and Carlos Cardoza, who managed Triple-A West Round Rock and Low-A East Down East, respectively in 2021, will oversee the Instructional League’s games in Texas.
The fall exhibition contest will be open to the public and free of charge. Concessions will be open for fans in attendance to purchase select beverages and food items.