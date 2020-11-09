Red Raiders Ranked No. 14 in AP Preseason Poll
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will go into the 2020-21 season ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The Red Raiders, who were ranked No. 13 in last season’s AP Preseason Top-25 Poll and spent 12 weeks in the rankings, are one of five Big 12 teams in the preseason rankings. Gonzaga is the top-ranked team in the poll, followed by Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa. The Big 12 also has Kansas at No. 6, West Virginia at No. 15 and No. 19 Texas.
Texas Tech is scheduled to open the season with a two-game home stand by hosting Northwestern State on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and then Sam Houston State on Friday, Nov. 27 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders will then play No. 17 Houston on Sunday, Nov. 29 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth before returning home to host St. John’s on Dec. 3 for the Big 12/BIG East Alliance.
Tech, which was picked at No. 5 in the Big 12 Preseason Poll, will open conference play by hosting Kansas on Thursday, Dec. 17 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders are made up of seven returners and seven newcomers this season, including lone senior Marcus Santos-Silva who transferred from VCU. The junior class is represented by returners Kyler Edwards and Avery Benson while Mac McClung and Jamarius Burton have both been granted transfer waivers by the NCAA and are immediately eligible. Tech’s sophomore class includes returners Terrence Shannon, Jr., Kevin McCullar, Clarence Nadolny and Joel Ntambwe who was with the team last season but did not get to play after transferring from UNLV. The freshman class is made up of five players, Tyreek Smith who was on the team last season but redshirted and newcomers Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy, Chibuzo Agbo and Vladislav Goldin.
The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.
Release from Texas Tech Athletics