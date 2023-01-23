Red Raiders receive top 10 ranking

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Texas Tech track and field programs landed inside the top of 10 in the first installment of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings poll Monday afternoon.

The men claimed the No. 2 spot while the women were ranked No. 10. In 2022, the men were ranked as high as No. 2 during the indoor regular season.

Tech hosted the Red Raider Open this past weekend as three school records went down. On the men’s side, Zach Bradford set the new standard in the pole vault while Caleb Dean, Courtney Lindsey, Shaemar Uter and Nylo Clarke broke a 4x400m relay time that stood for nearly 18 years.

On the women’s side, Demisha Roswell lowered her own school record in the 60m hurdles for a second-straight week at 7.98.

The men hold three of the nation’s top indoor marks following the weekend. Lindsey remains the nation’s 200m leader at 20.41, Bradford with his pole vault height of 5.72m (18-9.25) and the aforementioned men’s 4x400m team with a time of 3:04.52.

