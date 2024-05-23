Red Raiders release schedule for 2024 season

LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech volleyball head coach Tony Graystone has announced the programs schedule for the upcoming 2024 campaign. Fans will have 13 chances to catch the Red Raiders play in Lubbock this season.

The schedule features four nonconference tournaments including the Red Raider Classic on September 5-7 which will be played in the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders will begin their season in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts as they compete in the Boston College Invitational. They will open the tournament against Eastern Kentucky followed by a match against host school Boston College, both of which will be played on August 30. Tech will close out its trip against Iona University on August 31.

Tech will welcome Northern Arizona, Florida Atlantic and Green Bay for its first home matches of the regular season as they host the Red Raider Classic before traveling to Edinburg, Texas to compete in the UTRGV Tournament.

UTRGV will host the Red Raiders in the first match of the tournament on September 12 before Tech will face TAMUCC and Houston Christian University on September 13 to close out its trip down south.

The Red Raiders will close out their nonconference schedule with a trip to Coral Gables, Florida to compete in the Canes Classic hosted by the University of Miami. Tech will open the classic against FIU on September 19 before facing Miami on September 20. The Red Raiders will then close out their trip with a match against Arkansas on September 21.

Big 12 play will begin on September 26 for the Red Raiders as they head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes in their first match as members of the Big 12. Tech will stay in Utah and face BYU on September 28 before coming home to host Kansas State on October 3.

Tech will take a quick road trip to Boulder to face returning Big 12 school Colorado on October 5 before heading home and hosting Arizona State and TCU on October 12 and 16, respectively.

The Red Raiders will then head to Iowa to take on the Cyclones on October 18 in what will begin a three-match road trip that is followed by Cincinnati on October 24 and West Virginia on October 26.

Tech then gets to stay home for four of its next five matches as they host Kansas on October 30, UCF on November 2, Baylor on November 6 and Iowa State on November 16 with a road match against Houston in between on November 9.

Baylor and TCU will host the Red Raiders on November 20 and 22, respectively before Tech closes out the season with two home matches against Houston on November 27 and Arizona on November 29.

–TECH—

Release Provided By Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics