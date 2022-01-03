Red Raiders remain at No. 25 in national polls

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the fourth straight week Texas Tech is at No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 and will now play three straight ranked opponents to begin Big 12 play.
The Red Raiders (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will open conference play at No. 11 Iowa State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa before hosting No. 6 Kansas on Saturday and then traveling to play No. 1 Baylor next Tuesday in Waco. Tech is currently 1-2 against teams in the AP Top 25 with a win over No. 18 Tennessee and losses to No. 4 Gonzaga and No. 16 Providence.
The Bears (13-0, 1-0 Big 12) remain in the top spot in the national rankings for the third straight week after earning a 77-72 win over Iowa State last Saturday. The Cyclones (12-1, 0-1 Big 12) dropped their first game of the season with the loss and fell back from No. 8 to No. 11 in this week’s rankings. The top-5 includes Duke (11-1), Purdue (12-1), Gonzaga (11-2) and UCLA (8-10.
The Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) will travel to Lubbock as the No. 6-ranked team in the nation for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Big 12 has five teams in the top-25 with the addition of Texas (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) which is at No. 14 after a win over West Virginia last Saturday in Austin to begin its conference schedule. Oklahoma and WVU are receiving votes in the poll.
The Red Raiders were unranked in the preseason and entered the rankings for the first time on Dec. 13 after its overtime win over Tennessee at the Jimmy V Classic. Tech was ranked throughout the 2020-21 season for the first time in program history, reaching as high as No. 7 before finishing the season at No. 21.