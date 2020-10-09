Red Raiders Return to Betsy Rawls Invitational
Texas Tech heads back to Austin where the Red Raiders have played in four of the past five seasons
LUBBOCK, Texas – JoJo Robertson will be taking her Texas Tech women’s golf program back to a familiar site this weekend – the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin.
The Red Raiders, coming off a fifth-place showing nearly two weeks ago at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, will be returning to the University of Texas Golf Club where Tech has played in four of the past five seasons. In addition to the Betsy Rawls Invitational, Tech also took part in the 2018 NCAA Austin Regional during that span as well.
In fact, the majority of Robertson’s lineup for this weekend has played in the event previously, namely juniors Sofia Garcia, Louisa Brunt and Amy Taylor and sophomore Cecilie Nielsen. The trio of juniors have competed in multiple events over their careers in the state capital.
For Garcia, the UT Golf Club was the site of her first career top-10 finish as she wrapped the 2016 Betsy Rawls Invitational in a tie for fifth place overall in what was only her second collegiate tournament. She added another top-10 showing two years later to pace a Red Raider lineup that finished fifth in both 2016 and 2018 and then sixth in 2017.
The course will be new to freshman Pyrene Delample, however, as she rounds out a Tech lineup that will play 36 holes Saturday followed by a final 18 on Sunday. Sophomore Anna Dong will also play as an individual this weekend as she previously finished in a tie for 26th at the event in 2018.
Similar to the Schooner Fall Classic, the Betsy Rawls will feature a Big 12-laiden field that features the likes of Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and host Texas. The only non-Big 12 schools in the 10-team field are North Texas and Texas State.
Garcia paced the Red Raiders in Norman, combining to shoot a 2-over-par 212 for a sixth-place finish in Tech’s first tournament since the 2019-20 season was abruptly canceled due to COVID-19. Dong and Nielsen also turned in top-25 finished in a tie for 12th and 21st place, respectively.
The Betsy Rawls Invitational will feature an 8:45 a.m. CT shotgun start both days with live scoring provided on Golfstat.com.
TOURNAMENT INFORMATION
Dates: Oct. 10-11
Format: Stroke play, 54 holes; 36 holes Saturday, final 18 Sunday
Tee Times: 8:45 a.m. CT shotgun start both days
Site: UT Golf Club (Austin, Texas)
Host School: Texas
Course par and yardage: Par 72, 6,331 yards
Tournament Field: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas State, Texas Tech.
Matt Dowdy