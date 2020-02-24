Red Raiders Return to National Rankings at No. 22
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech returned to the Associated Press Top 25 Poll at No. 22 and rose to No. 16 in the NCAA NET Rankings after wins over Kansas State and Iowa State last week. The Red Raiders have now won five of their last six games going into a game against Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma City at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Tech (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) has been ranked in 12 of 17 weeks after starting the season ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll for the highest ranking in program history coming into a season. Kansas comes in at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after its win over Baylor on Saturday that moved the Bears back to No. 2 followed by Gonzaga, Dayton and San Diego State to round out this week’s top-5. West Virginia is at No. 20 this week to give the conference four ranked teams in the poll. The Red Raiders, who have been as high as No. 11 this season, are 2-6 this season against teams currently ranked, including earning a 70-57 win over No. 11 Louisville (ranked No. 1 at time) and splitting with No. 17 West Virginia.
Texas Tech comes into this week leading the Big 12 by shooting 36.1 percent on 3-pointers (197 of 546) along with 15.8 assists and 16.4 turnovers forced per game. The Red Raiders are second in the conference with a 1.15 assist-to-turnover ratio, 46.1 shooting percentage from the field, a 75.4 free-throw percentage and by scoring 73.7 points per game. Tech ranks 19th nationally in assists per game is 20th in turnovers forced. Individually, Davide Moretti leads the Big 12 by going 86 of 96 from the line and Chris Clarke is second in the conference at 5.0 assists per game and is ninth with 6.6 rebounds per game. Jahmi’us Ramsey leads the conference at 44.6 percent on 3-pointers, is second in the Big 12 at 16.3 points per game and fourth by shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Kyler Edwards is eighth in the conference with a 1.60 assist-to-turnover ratio and TJ Holyfield is sixth with 1.6 blocks per game.
The Red Raiders will return from Oklahoma to host Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.