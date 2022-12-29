Red Raiders Roll the Rebels 42-25 in the Tax Act Texas Bowl

Tyler Shough led the Red Raiders with 242 yards of passing and 111 rushing in a 42-25 defeat of the Ole Miss Rebels at NRG stadium in Houston. The win is the second consecutive bowl win for the Red Raiders and the 4th consecutive win this year.

Texas Tech took over at their own 38 after the defense stuffed the Rebels on a 4th down attempt. Their 1st play was wide splits in honor of former Red Raider coach Mike Leach. They took a delay of game and Ole Miss declined it.

Shough drove the Red Raiders down to the goal but threw an interception in the end zone to end the drive. Texas Tech would score on their next 5 of 6 drives leading them to a 26-7 halftime lead. Shough had both of the 1st two touchdowns on 2 yard dives into the end zone with a Trey Wolff 42 yard FG in between them.

Texas Tech’s defense was dominant forcing five Ole Miss turnovers including the final interception by Tyler Owens in the end zone to seal the game. Kosi Eldridge led the team with 9 tackles, 6 solos. Other stars were Dadrion Taylor-Demerson with an INT, Marquis Waters with an INT, Isaac Smith and Rabbit with fumble recoveries.

Ole Miss tried to get it close but Loic Fouonji took an onside kick 44 yards to the house for a touchdown in addition to 100 yard receiving to lead the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech had 10 chunk plays with 6 passing chunk plays with 135 yards with a huge 36 yard pass from Shough to Bradley in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Shough ran up the middle for 36 yards in the 4th quarter part of 4 chunk plays for 112 rushing yards.

13 games in the #McGuireEra of #TexasTech Football 8-5 (5-4 in Big 12).

6-1 leading, 2-4 trailing at half. 6-1 @ Home , 1-4 Road 1-0 Neutral Site

Red Raiders led 26-7 vs. Ole Miss.

