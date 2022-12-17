Red Raiders roll to 50-point win over Jackson State

HOUSTON, Texas – Texas Tech rolled to a 102-52 win over Jackson State with Kevin Obanor scoring 16 points and KJ Allen adding a career-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds in the second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Saturday at the Delmar Fieldhouse.

The Red Raiders (8-2) won by 50 after hitting a season-high 13 3-pointers, including 10 in the second half to extend a four-game winning streak. D’Maurian Williams led Tech in scoring with a season-high 17 points after hitting five 3-pointers in the second half while KJ Allen scored a career-high with 15 points. Jaylon Tyson added 11 points and five rebounds while De’Vion Harmon had 10 points. JSU fell to 1-10 on the season with the loss and to 0-2 all-time against Tech.

Tech owned a 47-0 scoring advantage on turnovers, 42-18 in the in the paint and finished the first half leading 52-17 after a 23-1 run to end the half. Tech went over 100 points for the first time since the 2020-21 season opening 101-58 win over Northwestern State and for the 73rd time in program history. The previous high in points this season was 79 in the win over Georgetown in the Big 12-Big East Battle and it was the first time in double-digit 3s this season.

The Red Raiders will return to action at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against Houston Christian at the United Supermarkets Arena. Tech is currently on a 27-game home winning streak going into the game.

Obanor, who is a Houston native, had 16 points after shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 on 3-pointers. He added four steals, two assists and two rebounds in the win. Pop Isaacs added six points and Robert Jennings scored three from the starting lineup. Allen had his career-high 15 points and added the seven rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. He was 7-for-10 from the field and had two offensive rebounds. Tech finished the game shooting 36-for-65 (55.4 percent) and was 13-for-28 (46.4 percent) on 3-pointers. Kerwin Walton finished with eight points after two second-half 3-poiniters and Elijah Fisher also had eight points after going 3-for-4 from the field and two free throws.

Texas Tech took a commanding 52-17 lead into halftime led by 13 points from Allen and Harmon who had10 points. Tech, which finished the first half on a 23-1 run, had forced 18 turnovers and owned a 26-0 scoring advantage on points off turnovers. Allen was 6-for-6 from the field to lead the Red Raiders who went into the break shooting 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) and were limiting JSU to only 6-for-23 (26.1 percent). Obanor had nine points with two 3-pointers through 20 minutes while Tyson also had nine points after going 3-for-5 from the field with one 3-pointer. Tech owned a 17-9 rebounding advantage and were dominating the paint with a 30-6 scoring advantage. Jennings, Isaacs, Tyson and Washington had two steals each for Tech which had 11 steals in the first half.

KEY MOMENTS

Obanor scored Tech’s first points with a 3-pointer off an assist from Harmon on the second possession of the game… JSU made a layup on the other end

Tyson hit his first 3-pointer of the game off another assist from Harmon to give Tech an 8-2 lead (16:50)… Another 3-pointer by Obanor followed to push the Tech lead to 11-4 and make the Red Raiders 3-for-4 from beyond the arc to start the game

Tech took a 14-4 lead on a Fisher layup off an assist from Tyson… It was the first double-digit lead for Tech in the game with the Red Raiders shooting 5-for-9 from the field through five minutes

Tyson hit a jumper to push a Tech run to 9-0 and the lead to 17-4 (13:23) before a Washington steal and dunk pushed the lead to 19-4 and the run to 11-0… JSU stopped the run with a pair of free throws before an Allen jumper made it 21-6 (12:31)

Allen made his second basket of the game with a layup to give Tech a 25-6 lead (11:10)

Tech had doubled up JSU at 32-16 with Harmon hitting a pair of free throws before a Harmon layup on the next possession pushed the lead to 34-16 (6:15)… Harmon had eight points which led the team at the time… A Fisher layup gave Tech a 36-16 lead

An Obanor dunk off an assist from Harmon gave Tech a 38-16 lead and Obanor nine points… Tech was on a 9-0 run that grew to its second 11-0 run with Tyson hitting a pair of free throws to get to 40 points

The run swelled to 17-0 when Allen threw down a fastbreak dunk, had a layup and free throw to give Tech a 45-16 lead and then another layup… Allen had a career-high 13 points at that point where he was 6-for-6 from the field

Harmon joined Allen in double figures with a layup that gave him 10 points and the Red Raiders a 50-16 lead with 1:05 to play… Tech was 19-for-29 from the field after his fastbreak layup

A Fisher dunk gave Tech a 23-0 run and 52-16 lead before a JSU free throw stopped the run and made it 52-17 with 16 seconds until the break

Obanor hit his third 3-pointer to push Tech’s lead to 61-26 and to give him 14 points… Tech was 4-for-12 on 3-pointers after the shot with Obanor hitting three of them

Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Tech to push the lead to 72-33 with 12:14 to play in the game… The 3s were the first two shots of the game for Williams

Obanor threw down a 360 dunk and was followed by Williams hitting his third 3… Tech led 79-40 with 8:21 on the clock

Williams hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game and had 17 points to push Tech’s lead to 92-43 with 4:20 remaining

