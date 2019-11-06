Red Raiders Round Out Cabo Trip in Sixth Place

Sofia Garcia finishes in a tie for 12th place for her fifth top-15 showing already this season

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech concluded its trip to Mexico as well as its fall season with a sixth place finish Sunday at the Battle at the Beach three-day tournament hosted by TCU at the San Jose Club Campestre.

The Red Raiders dropped one spot on the team leaderboard following a 7-under-par 281 final round, their lowest card over the 54-hole tournament. Texas A&M jumped past both Tech and fifth place Virginia Tech into fourth following a 13-under final round by the Aggies.

Texas Tech closed the tournament at 11-over as a team to post its fourth top-six showing already this season. The Red Raiders resume their season in exactly three months at the SMU Challenge hosted at the Dallas Athletic Club.

Sofia Garcia was once again the highest finisher for the Red Raiders as the junior fired a 2-under 70 final round thanks in part to six birdies, including three over her final four holes. The under-par round moved Garcia to even for the tournament, good enough to tie for 12th, marking the fifth time in as many events she has finished among the top 15 individuals.

All four counting scores on Tech’s final round card were at even-par or better Sunday as Cecilie Nielsen was 3-under, while Amy Taylor was 2-under and Gala Dumez was even overall. It was a particularly memorable round for Taylor, who joined teammate Louisa Brunt in playing on her birthday.

Taylor concluded the event two strokes back of Garcia in a tie for 16th on the individual leaderboard, while Dumez was in a tie for 21st and Nielsen in a tie for 31st overall. Brunt wrapped the Tech lineup with a 4-over round Sunday to finish in a tie for 62nd.

The Red Raiders will play six tournaments this spring prior to the Big 12 Championships on April 24-26 in Dallas. Texas Tech will host the conference tournament this year back at the Dallas Athletic Club.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy