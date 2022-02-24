Red Raiders set for Big 12 Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track & field teams are set to compete at Iowa State, hosts of the 2022 Indoor Big 12 Championships, Friday and Saturday at the Lied Recreation center.
Meet Schedule
The meet begins on Friday morning at 10 a.m. with the multi events – women’s 60m hurdles. The field events start at 3 p.m. with the women’s weight throw. Saturday at 11 a.m., things get kicked off with multis again, beginning with the men’s 60m hurdles as the women’s high jump starts at noon.
In The Polls
In the fifth installment of the USTFCCCA Indoor Rankings released Monday afternoon, the men’s team was slotted No. 5, while the women’s team stayed at No. 6. Last week, the men were ranked No. 4.
Red Raider Big 12 History
The Texas Tech men became back-to-back champions in 2018-19 and have finished in second place the last two meets. Meanwhile, the women’s side will be looking for their first indoor conference title, having finished in the top 4 the past three seasons – second place back-to-back from 2019-20.
2021 Championship Recap
Men
1. Texas – 141 points
2. Texas Tech – 133 points
3. Oklahoma – 89 points
4. Oklahoma State – 75 points
5. TCU – 70 points
6. Kansas State – 66 points
7. Iowa State – 62 points
8. Baylor – 51 points
8 . Kansas – 51 points
Women
1. Texas – 154.5 points
2. Oklahoma State – 103 points
3. Kansas State – 100.5 points
4. Texas Tech – 95.5 points
5. Baylor – 93 points
6. Kansas – 68.5 points
7. Oklahoma – 59 points
8. West Virginia – 34 points
9. Iowa State – 31 points
10. TCU – 2 points
Men individual winners include – Jalen Seals (long jump), Gabe Oladipo (weight throw) Jacolby Shelton (60m), Sven Cepus (600yd), and Takieddine Hedeilli (1000m).
Women individual winners – Ruth Usoro (long jump, triple jump), and Seasons Usual (weight throw).
On The Look Out
Several Red Raiders will be looking to defend their respective titles such as Seals, Oladipo, Shelton, Cepus, Usoro and Usual. On the men’s side, Moad Zahafi currently has the number one time in the 600yd (1:08.29), 800m (1:46.29), and 1000m (2:19.99) in the NCAA. Shelton is ninth when it comes to the 60m (6.60) as a trio of Red Raiders are in the top 23 of the 200m times, led by Courtney Lindsey in seventh (20.63) which also leads the Big 12.
Monae’ Nichols is tied for first in the long jump at 6.66m as Ruta Lasmane (13.85m) and Usoro (13.66m) sit fifth and sixth, respectively, when it comes to the triple jump – second and third best Big 12 marks behind Texas. Rosemary Chukwuma is second in the conference and ninth overall in the NCAA in the 60m (7.22).
Chloe Wall is right up there among the best pole vaulters in the conference. Her 4.36m PR from last weekend moved her 12th in the country and second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma.
Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics