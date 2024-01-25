Red Raiders set for road weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team will be on the road for the first time this season with groups in Albuquerque and Louisville this Friday and Saturday.

Jacob Mechler and Konner Wood will be competing in the weight throw section of the New Mexico Team Open Friday night. Meanwhile, select pole vaulters will compete in Louisville at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite Friday night, while the rest of the sprinters compete Saturday.

Meet Coverage

Last Time Out

TTU hosted a Power-5 only meet last weekend in the Corky Classic. Temitope Adeshina cleared 1.96m (6-5) for the NCAA and world lead as she put herself atop the Tech record book. For her performance, she was named the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week along with the Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor.

Meanwhile, All-American Caleb Dean made his season debut in stellar fashion running a 7.55 60m hurdles finals time for the top time in the country. He received the conference’s weekly honor from the men’s side.

Rankings

The week one USTFCCCA team rankings debuted this past Monday as the Tech men were slotted No. 1, while the women’s team came in at No. 9.

In The Know

Mechler is No. 10 right now in the country when it comes to the weight throw. His season-opening mark was 21.82m (71-7.25). Rosemary Chukwuma opened her 2024 season last week running only in the 4×400. This week in Louisville, she’ll look to open in the 60m.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics