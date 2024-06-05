Red Raiders set to begin NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – The Texas Tech track and field teams are set for the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships this week in Eugene, Ore., at the historic Hayward Field.

The men start the week of competition Wednesday evening and will compete once more Friday. Meanwhile, the women’s side commence Thursday evening and conclude their week Saturday.

Quick Hits

The first event of the day for the men Wednesday evening will be the semifinals of the 4×100 starting at 6:32 pm CT. There will be three finals tomorrow – 10k, shot put and pole vault.

For the women, they will begin Thursday with the 4×100 at 7:32 pm CT and will compete in three more semifinals that day – 1500m, 100m hurdles and 100m.

When it comes to national team rankings, the Tech men head into the meet ranked No. 6, while the women enter No. 8.

Previous 5 NCAA Outdoor Championships (Men)

2023 – 6th, 34.5 points

2022 – 9th, 22 points

2021 – no score

2019 – 1st, 60 points

2018 – 5th, 33 points

Previous 5 NCAA Outdoor Championships (Women)

2023 – 25th, 11 points

2022 – 7th, 36 points

2021 – 14th, 19 points

2019 – 25th, 10 points

2018 – 46th, 3 points

What To Know

The first three finals for the men on Wednesday will feature three freshmen – Trey Wilson III (shot put), Sean Gribble (pole vault) and Ernest Cheruiyot (10k). Wilson III is the top-ranked freshman in the shot put competition this week.

Caleb Dean enters the meet with the No. 3 seed (48.05) in the 400m hurdles, while Oskar Edlund holds the No. 5 seed (48.70).

Rosemary Chukwuma’s wind-aided time of 10.86 gives her the No. 4 seed this week but two weeks ago in Arkansas, she posted a wind-legal time of 10.88. Three Red Raiders are featured in the women’s 100m sprint – Alyssa Colbert and Success Umukoro.

Juliet Cherubet will double in the 1500m and 5k this week. Ruta Lasamne, the 2024 NCAA Indoor champion in the triple jump, comes into this week with a 13.88m (45-6 ½), putting her No. 4 in the country.

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics