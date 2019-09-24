Red Raiders Set to Face UC Davis in East/West Third Place Match

MADISON, Wisc. – The Texas Tech women’s golf team finished the first and second rounds of stroke play in fourth place after shooting 8-under as a team to advance to Tuesday’s third place match at the East/West Match Play tournament in Madison, Wisc.

After the suspension of the opening rounds on Sunday, the Red Raiders began Monday’s stroke play portion of the event with rounds of 3-over 291 and 5-over 293 to finish in a tie for fourth heading into Tuesday’s match play affair.

The Red Raiders were once again led by their star junior Sofia Garcia, who carded nine birdies in 36 holes, including three in her last five holes, to finish Monday’s rounds with a second place finish on the individual leaderboard at 4-under, just one shot behind her second title of the season.

Louisa Brunt, who competed as an individual in the first tournament of her junior campaign, concluded play on Monday in sixth place with rounds of 3-under and 2-over, clearing all other individual participants by six strokes.

Tech also saw strong play from their sophomore golfers, as Cecilie Nielsen shot a pair of 1-over rounds to finish in a tie for 12th place, while Anna Dong concluded play a shot behind Nielsen at 3-over to tie for 15th.

Freshman Gala Dumez posted her second-consecutive top-30 finish in just the second tournament of her young career at 7-over, tying her for 28th place to round out the team scoring for the Red Raiders.

With the top four teams advancing to Tuesday’s championship bracket, the Red Raiders benefitted from the play of their seasoned junior Amy Taylor, who captured the fifth-player tiebreaking score with an 11-over mark, besting the fifth score of Indiana by three strokes.

Due to the initial suspension of play, match play on Tuesday has been shortened by one match, pitting (4) Tech and (3) UC Davis in a battle for third place. The Red Raiders and the Aggies will tee off with staggered match starting times, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Brunt will square off with Bobbi Stricker of host Wisconsin in the individual first place match at 9:24 a.m. CT.

East/West Match Play Third Place Match – Team

Match One: Amy Taylor (TTU) vs. Yoonhee Kim (UC Davis) 8:30 a.m.

Match Two: Cecilie Nielsen (TTU) vs. Christine Danielsson (UC Davis) 8:39 a.m.

Match Three: Sofia Garcia (TTU) vs. Jackie Lucena (UC Davis) 8:48 a.m.

Match Four: Anna Dong (TTU) vs. Madison Wood (UC Davis) 8:57 a.m.

Match Five: Gala Dumez (TTU) vs. Rei Nakatani (UC Davis) 9:06 a.m.

East/West Match Play First Place Match – Individual

(1) Louisa Brunt (TTU) vs. Bobbi Stricker (Wisconsin) 9:24 a.m.