Red Raiders sign Alexa Langeliers

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball announced the signing of Alexa Langeliers on Monday. Langeliers transferred from Louisiana Lafayette where she played under coach Gerry Glasco for three seasons.

The senior middle infielder hails from Keller, Texas and is headed back to her home state for her final season after being named an All-Sun Belt Conference Team and All-Louisiana Team player all three seasons.

She was tied for the team lead in home runs and was second in RBIs for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2024 after hitting 13 home runs and knocking in 40 RBIs in 2023. A good glove as well, Langeliers was the team’s top fielding middle infielder in terms of fielding percentage in 2023.

“Alexa is a tremendous leader on the field and a big game player,” said Glasco. “She was an integral part of coach Hunter Veach’s infield last year that turned a nation-leading 46 doubles. She has been a critical piece in the lineup the last three years at Louisiana and we are thrilled to have such a weapon with a lot of experience to our offensive plans here!”

Release Provided By Jay Strader Texas Tech Athletics