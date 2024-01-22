Red Raiders sit atop USTFCCCA rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Texas Tech men’s track and field team were dubbed the No. 1 team in the nation as the women’s team is ranked No. 9 in the first installment of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings index released Monday afternoon.

Overall, the men hold 12 national top-10 marks with Caleb Dean holding the top spot in the 60m hurdles with his time of 7.55. Meanwhile, Antoine Andrews is third with a time of 7.62. Just on the 60m sprints side alone, four Red Raiders find themselves in the top-8 with Don’Dre Swint paving the way in second (6.52).

The women’s side got a huge boost in the rankings index thanks to Temitope’s Adeshina No. 1 high jump mark of 1.96m (6-5) which is the current world leader. Alyssa Colbert sits third in the NCAA with her 60m time of 7.19.

