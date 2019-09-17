Red Raiders Sweep ACU in Home Opener

After three weeks on the road, the Texas Tech volleyball team posted a 3-0 sweep over Abilene Christian in its home opener, Monday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders, who claimed 25-19, 25-19 and 25-14 set wins over the Wildcats, combined for a full-team effort that was led by senior Emily Hill with 11 kills and sophomore Karrington Jones who tallied nine. Hill, who led the nation in kills coming into tonight’s match, now boasts 210 on the year.

Three Red Raiders – Hill, Emerson Solano and Katy Northcut – chalked up eight digs, while Jones posted Tech’s only solo block of the night. Sophomore transfer Tatum Rohme collected 38 assists against the Wildcats and Solano and Audrey Smith produced one ace each. With the win, Tech improves to 7-4 on the season and a perfect 1-0 at United Supermarkets Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET ONE – Texas Tech 25, ACU 19

The Red Raiders came out hot and led the first set from start to finish. Tech jumped out to an early 4-1 lead thanks to kills from Caitlin Dugan, Allison White and an ace from Solano. The Wildcats closed the gap and came within two points after a Tech attack error, but a 6-2 run for the Red Raiders added some much-needed separation. ACU made it a two-point set once more at 16-14, but kills from Hill and Jones, as well as a pair of Wildcat errors, gave the Red Raiders a five-point lead at 20-15. ACU tried to recover ground, but two more errors sealed the opening-set win for the Red Raiders, 25-19.

SET TWO – Texas Tech 25, ACU 19

ACU came into the second set swinging and took an early lead against the Red Raiders. Tech found itself in a 4-1 hole, before kills from Cadi Boyer and Dugan, along with two ACU errors, tied up the set at five points apiece. Both stood neck-and-neck until a kill from Jones sparked a 6-1 run that gave the Red Raiders a 13-11 advantage. From there, Tech never looked back and used another 6-1 run – highlighted by two consecutive kills from Jones – to take a 23-17 lead. Freshman Kylie Trefflich moved Tech to set point with a kill on the left side and a timely ACU service error ended the second stanza, 25-19, in favor of the Red Raiders.

SET THREE – Texas Tech 25, ACU 14

The third set was a constant battle from the get-go. The two squads recorded six ties and three lead changes throughout the opening half. After the sixth tie at 7-7, the Red Raiders exploded for four more points to take an 11-7 lead. The Wildcats brought the set within two points at 12-10, but eight Red Raider kills, three Wildcat errors and an ace from Smith, sent Tech on a 12-3 rampage. Needing just one more point to close out the set, Boyer laid down the final blow and helped the Red Raiders to a 3-0 sweep with a 25-14 win in the final set.

COMING UP NEXT

The Red Raiders are set to host their annual Red Raider Classic on Sept. 20-21 at United Supermarkets Arena. Tech will open the tournament with a 6 p.m. match against the Houston Cougars on Friday before going head-to-head against Incarnate Word (1 p.m.) and UTEP (7 p.m.) on Saturday. Live stats, as well as a live stream, will be available for all three matches.