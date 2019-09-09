Red Raiders to Honor Fallen Soldier with Folds of Honor Program

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech women’s golf team will once again participate in the Folds of Honor program during the 2019-20 campaign for the second-consecutive season.

Folds of Honor is a non-profit organization focused on providing support to spouses and children of fallen or severely wounded American service members. Each week, a different Tech golfer will carry around a team bag with the inscription of fallen U.S. Army infantryman Brynn Naylor’s name.

Following the conclusion of the season, the bag will be auctioned off, benefitting the Folds of Honor program.

The mission of Folds of Honor is “Honor their sacrifice. Educate their legacy”. Since forming in 2007, Folds of Honor, has awarded nearly 16,000 educational scholarships to the families and loved ones of heroic soldiers. The program is dedicated to changing the lives of these families through education, while recognizing and honoring those who have fought for the nation’s freedom.

About Brynn Naylor

Brynn Joel Naylor was born in Roswell, New Mexico on Dec. 2, 1986. He was raised by his mother in nearby Shallowater, but finished high school in Roswell. Upon graduation in 2005, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He completed Basic Training at Fort Benning, Georgia in December of 2005 and was assigned to 2-12 INF stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. He was deployed to Iraq in October of 2006. They were due home in October 2007, but received a duty extension, keeping them there through December.

He re-enlisted the night of December 12th to begin the path of working toward becoming an officer, required in becoming a chaplain. The next morning, December 13th, three days from leaving Iraq, they were completing their final day of guard duty in a tower that they had been securing. Brynn went up into the tower, making his radio analysis of the situation he saw – some firing in the distance that they had been aware of. He was asked what he wanted for breakfast and radioed his reply. Not five minutes later, when the food was delivered to him, he was found KIA by a sniper’s bullet.

Bio information provided by fallheroesproject.org

The Red Raiders will debut their Folds of Honor bag when they open the fall semester with a trip to Dallas to participate in the Trinity Forest Invitational on Sept. 9-10. Monday’s tournament will be the first of five competitions this fall for Tech.