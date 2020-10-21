Red Raiders to Play at LSU in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech and LSU will meet for the second time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30, 2021 at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The eighth annual event will consist of 10 games as every Big 12 member faces 10 squads from the Southeastern Conference. The Red Raiders are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Baton Rouge all-time against LSU. Tech has also played South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama and Arkansas twice in the challenge. This will mark the sixth consecutive year for all games to be played in one day. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests which also includes matchups of: Auburn at Baylor, Iowa State at Mississippi State, Kansas at Tennessee, Texas A&M at Kansas State, Alabama at Oklahoma, Arkansas at Oklahoma State, TCU at Missouri, Texas at Kentucky and Florida at West Virginia.
Texas Tech is 4-3 all-time in the Big 12-SEC Challenge after its 76-74 overtime loss to No. 15 Kentucky last season. The loss to the Wildcats ended a 54-game non-conference winning streak by the Red Raiders which was the second best streak in the nation. Big 12 teams are 40-30 (.571) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge after a tie in 2020. The Big 12 has a yearly Challenge record of 4-1-2 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019. The first tie occurred in 2017 (in case of a tie, the trophy stays with the conference that won it the previous season). Television designations and game times will be announced when available.
Texas Tech and LSU will be meeting for the eighth time, dating back to the first matchup in 1957 and the most recent in 2017. The Red Raiders earned a 77-64 victory in Lubbock on Jan. 28, 2017 during coach Chris Beard’s first season in the Big 12/SEC Challenge which snapped a three-game losing streak to the Tigers. Tech earned a 79-72 victory on Dec. 16, 1957 in Baton Rouge in the first matchup between the two programs.
LSU went 21-10 overall and 12-6 in SEC play last season before the cancellation of the postseason due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tigers, who ended their season with a 30-point win over Georgia and were 15-2 at home, earned a 69-67 win over Texas in the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge in Austin. LSU advanced to the 2019 Sweet 16 with wins over Yale and Maryland before falling to Michigan State after winning its 11th SEC regular-season championship.
The Big 12 schedule and complete non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.
Texas Tech – SEC/Big 12 Challenge History
Date, Matchup; Location
01/30/2021, Texas Tech at LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
01/25/2020, Kentucky 76, Texas Tech 74 (OT); Lubbock, Texas
01/26/2019, Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64; Lubbock, Texas
01/27/2018, Texas Tech 70, South Carolina 63; Columbia, South Carolina
01/28/2017, Texas Tech 77, LSU 64; Lubbock, Texas
01/30/2016, Arkansas 75, Texas Tech 68 (OT); Fayetteville, Arkansas
12/03/2014, Texas Tech 46, Auburn 44; Lubbock, Texas
11/14/2013, Alabama 76, Texas Tech 64; Tuscaloosa, Alabama