Red Raiders to Play Charity Exhibition in El Paso

The first opportunity to watch the Texas Tech men’s basketball team this season will come on Saturday, Oct. 12 in a charity exhibition at 8 p.m. (CT) against UTEP in El Paso at the Don Haskins Center. All proceeds will be donated to a non-profit organization supporting the victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting tragedy.

Get Tickets:

All tickets will be $10 with general admission (first come/first served) seating and can be purchased by calling 915-747-5234 and online.

The Red Raiders are coming off winning the 2019 Big 12 regular-season championship and advancing to the NCAA National Championship Final. Tech finished the season with a 31-7 record for the winningest season in program history with Chris Beard earning Associated Press National Coach of the Year. The team returns Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards and Avery Benson from last year’s historic run and welcomes 10 newcomers, including graduate transfers TJ Holyfield and Chris Clarke.

Texas Tech and UTEP played a charity exhibition last season benefiting the Santa Fe, Texas shooting victims. The Red Raiders earned an 85-61 win in the contest before beginning the season. UTEP is coming off an 8-21 record last season. Texas Tech is 43-19 all-time against the Miners with the teams playing four times in 1931 to begin the series. The last official game between the two programs came in 2010 with UTEP earning an 82-71 win over the Red Raiders in El Paso.

Red Raiders Getting Ready:

Texas Tech will officially open the 2019-20 season by hosting Eastern Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are coming off their second straight season with a 17-1 record in Lubbock and are 50-5 at home under Beard in his three seasons. The Big 12 schedule has not been announced.

According to guidelines recommended by the Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee and established by the Division I Committee on Legislative Relief, basketball teams can play a charity game to raise funds after a catastrophic event as long as they do not exceed two preseason events.