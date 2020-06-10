Red Raiders to Play Gonzaga on Dec. 19 in Phoenix

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech and Gonzaga are set to meet for the fourth time in what will be one of the most anticipated non-conference games in college basketball on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Arizona. The matchup will be televised on CBS and played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena which is the home of the Phoenix Suns.
The Red Raiders are 3-0 all-time against the Bulldogs with the most recent game coming in the 2019 NCAA Elite Eight where Tech earned a 75-69 win in Anaheim to advance to the program’s first Final Four. The programs played for the first time in the 2005 NCAA Tournament with Tech earning a 71-69 victory in Tucson, Arizona and then again at the Great Alaska Shootout in 2007 where the Red Raiders claimed a 73-63 decision.
“We are excited to be a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Classic,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said. “Gonzaga is consistently one of the top programs in college basketball and we look forward to the opportunity to compete. We have the utmost respect for Coach Few and the Gonzaga program. Our fans will enjoy the city of Phoenix and playing in a NBA arena. You come to Texas Tech to compete in games like this.”
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame officially announced the field of teams for the third annual Jerry Colangelo Classic, a premier college basketball showcase hosted at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday. The one-day quadruple-header will feature Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona vs. San Diego, and Arizona State vs. BYU.
ESPN currently has Gonzaga at No. 2 and the Red Raiders at No. 11 in its Way-Too-Early Top 25. Tech advanced to the 2018 NCAA Elite Eight and 2019 NCAA National Championship final before going 18-13 last season before the year ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs went 31-2 in the 2019-20 shortened season and finished ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Along with the appearance in the Jerry Colangelo Classic, Texas Tech has also announced that it will play in the 2020 NIT Season Tip-Off on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The field includes Arizona, Cincinnati and St. John’s and matchups will be announced later this summer.
“We look forward to hosting a unique collegiate event in Phoenix, featuring three Arizona teams and honoring Jerry Colangelo, a man who has done so much for the game and the state he calls home,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We think this will be a great opportunity for college basketball fans to come out and enjoy the wonderful desert climate while this holiday season, while taking in four games at the freshly renovated Talking Stick Resort Arena.”
Ticket information, game times and additional television broadcast details and will be released at a later date. As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.
“Coach Beard has done another phenomenal job of building Texas Tech back to a national power like he has done at all his other previous schools. We are looking forward to playing in a high-level nationally relevant game in a city where our program has some great memories. Personally, it will be a very special experience honoring a great man, and a friend, in Jerry Colangelo.” – Mark Few, Gonzaga
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to compete against Grand Canyon University in the 2020 Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix. This will be another opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in an NBA arena in front of a lot of eyeballs. We’ve made a concerted effort to challenge ourselves in the non-conference, and this is simply another example of that.” – Todd Golden, San Francisco
“The Jerry Colangelo Classic is turning into one of the best events in college basketball. We are very excited to be a part of such a tremendous day of basketball in the city of Phoenix.” – Bryce Drew, Grand Canyon
“It’s quite an honor to be selected to play in this event associated with the Basketball Hall of Fame and Mr. Jerry Colangelo. It’s an opportunity for our players to play in front of a Phoenix crowd with so many NAU alumni. We’re excited to bring our brand of Lumberjack basketball from Flagstaff down to the Phoenix area.” – Shane Burcar, Northern Arizona
“We, as a program, could not be more excited to take part in the 2020 Jerry Colangelo Classic and we appreciate the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for having us in the event. To be part of a tournament named after one of the most influential leaders in our game and be among the best from our conference facing off against the best teams from the state of Arizona will be a tremendous experience for our Torero scholar-athletes. I cannot wait to compete against a well-coached team like Northern Arizona in front of our many supportive alums and fans in the Phoenix area.” – Sam Scholl, San Diego
“We always want to schedule great neutral site games in NBA arenas against great competition and that is what this game allows. The game matches two teams that would have been in the NCAA Tournament last year and have the goal of returning this year. Playing in downtown Phoenix, where ASU has made such a great impact, is a natural for us. We look forward to being a part of a great day of college hoops in our state.” – Bobby Hurley, Arizona State.
“This is going to be a great event for college basketball fans. We’re really excited about the opportunity to play at a great venue against a great program in Arizona State. But we’re even more excited to play in an area that is a hotbed of BYU fans. We have great fans all over the country and we can’t wait to play in front of Cougar fans in Arizona.” – Mark Pope, BYU
Talking Stick Resort Arena is Arizona’s premier sports and entertainment venue. Centrally located in downtown Phoenix and host to dozens of concerts and live events each year, Talking Stick Resort Arena is home to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and IFL’s Arizona Rattlers. For more information, visit www.talkingstickresortarena.com.
Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall #ColangeloClassic or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.