Red Raiders Topple Jayhawks in Dramatic Fashion

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Texas Tech completed their first six-point weekend of the Big 12 season with late-game drama Sunday afternoon, scoring to force overtime then getting the golden goal in a matter of four minutes to down conference foe Kansas on the road, 2-1.

Both teams battled in a frigid rain, which was accompanied by winds in excess of 20 miles per hour.

“These were easily the worst conditions I have experienced in my 12 seasons here,” said head coach Tom Stone. “This was not a game for the faint of heart.”

The conditions played into Stone’s strategy, especially since Tech began the first half with the wind and rain against them.

“The wind and rain were such an influence that about halfway through we got pretty defensive and looked to just get to halftime so we could hopefully take advantage of the same wind,” he said. “We were pleased to be 0-0 at the half.”

That first half was nearly all Kansas, as they were able to keep the ball and use the conditions in their favor. When the first 45 were over, the Jayhawks had outshot the Red Raiders by a margin of 13-4. With the wind and rain in her face, sophomore Marissa Zucchetto was forced to make three saves.

After the half, a quick Tech offensive gave way to the same kind of Jayhawk control that was on display in the first half. Just eight minutes in, a Kansas cross went through the box and found an open Grace Hagan, who settled with it and put it past Zucchetto for the score. It was shortly after that when Stone rallied the team to go all-in.

“With 20 minutes to go, we just went for it,” he said. “We had the wind so we pushed everyone we could forward and put on every player that might score.”

With the right players in the right formation, it came down to the team’s will to win.

“Most importantly, we never quit and never stopped pushing,” Stone said.

With all but two minutes ticked off the clock, the Red Raiders needed something to avoid being shut out. Tech earned a free kick opportunity with 90 seconds left in regulation. Stone took his time directing the players to their spots, knowing this chance had to count. Brooke Denesik took the free kick and sent it over the box and to the back post, where Cassie Hiatt was left unguarded and waiting. The freshman headed it past the Jayhawk keeper and into the back of the net to force overtime.

“It was a perfect opportunity for the team to be rewarded for our persistence,” Hiatt said after the game. “We needed a win and the free kick gave us the second chance. Brooke did an amazing job placing the perfect serve.”

“Credit goes to Brooke for staying calm and sizing up the situation and playing the exact ball we needed,” Stone said. “I’m sure we had everyone but our keeper in the box and Cassie Hiatt went up over everyone and nodded home a very dramatic equalizer.”

The Red Raiders wasted no time in OT, using the momentum swing to their advantage.

“We thought we might have a chance early to get something because of the massive emotional swing that had just occurred,” Stone said. “Everyone is literally frozen, but we were jumping around while KU was possibly demoralized by heading to OT.”

Just over a minute into the first period of extra time, Demi Koulizakis dumped a perfect ball to a sprinting Jade King, who while running down the left side of the 18-yard box released what appeared to be a cross towards the middle. The ball deflected off a Jayhawk keeper and skipped into the back of the net to complete the comeback.

“It was such a good ball by Demi,” King said of the dump pass from Koulizakis. “I knew a goal was coming because our team had been doing so well and we were the aggressors. We fought the whole 90 minutes plus and I was happy to see it go in knowing we got another win and six points on the road this weekend.

“In a matter of three minutes, we had tied and won the game,” Stone said. “It was truly a remarkable performance from our team to never give up and fight for a result under adverse conditions and against such a quality team like Kansas.”

The unbelievable finish moved Tech to 12-3-1 on the year and 4-2-1 in conference play. It is the first time Tech has reached four Big 12 wins since the team’s Sweet 16 run in 2014. 2014 was also the last time Tech swept a weekend of Big 12 matches on the road.

Texas Tech will look to continue the momentum even further, as the Red Raiders hit the road again this week for a Friday contest at TCU. First touch in Fort Worth will be at 7 p.m.

