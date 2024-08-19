Red Raiders transfer class ranked No. 1 in the country

LUBBOCK, Texas – Softball America released its top transfer classes of the 2024 offseason on Monday with the Red Raiders coming in at No. 1.

Texas Tech had eight players ranked in Softball America’s top 100 transfers with NiJaree Canady coming in at the top of the list.

The reigning Player of the Year was followed by Mihyia Davis (10), Alana Johnson (15), Chloe Riassetto (20), Alexa Langeliers (36), Lauren Allred (47), Katie Lott (87) and Victoria Valdez (89). The Red Raiders also added Lubbock-native Makayla Garica from the portal and are welcoming in the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation according to Extra Innings Softball.

Head coach Gerry Glasco and company wasted no time getting to work on recruiting and signed 9 of the 10 transfers they brought on campus.