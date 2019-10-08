Red Raiders Upend Rangers Futures Camp, 6-3

FRISCO, Texas – Junior catcher Braxton Fulford posted an RBI triple and a home run as Texas Tech baseball picked up a 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers Futures Camp on Friday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in its first live competition of the fall.

The Rangers prospects carried a 2-1 lead into the seventh before Tech began its surge with a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth to capture a 4-2 lead. The Red Raiders added one more in both the 10th and 11th in what was a scheduled 12-inning contest.

Fulford finished with two RBI while sophomore Dru Baker and freshmen Nate Rombach and Dillon Carter chipped in one apiece. Tech outhit the Rangers prospects, 10-8, while the Tech pitching staff impressed with 19 strikeouts on the evening.

Carter scored Tech’s first run of the game in the third on Fulford’s triple to right center, chugging around all the way from first. His sacrifice fly in the seventh plated speedster Max Marusak to tie the game at 2-2.

In the eighth, Romback delivered an RBI single through the left side to score O’Tremba and give Tech its first lead of the game at 3-2. Stilwell later found home on a wild pitch that extended the lead to 4-2.

Fulford led off the 10th with a solo home run, the only dinger of the night for either squad. The Red Raiders added one more in the 11th as junior Easton Murrell tripled to the gap in right and then scored on Baker’s groundout.

Both squads had a Jung starting at third base as Jace Jung got the nod for Tech and hit seventh while former Red Raider and No. 8 overall pick Josh Jung started and hit second against his former team. The older Jung struck out against Tech starter Kurt Wilson in the first, singled in the third and drew a walk in the sixth.