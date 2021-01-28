Red Raiders Voted as Big 12 Preseason Favorite
LUBBOCK, Texas – For the fourth straight year, Texas Tech baseball will enter the season as the favorite to win the Big 12.
The league office announced its 2021 Preseason Poll on Thursday, where the Red Raiders were voted once again to finish atop the conference standings.
Tech received 63 points after a vote by the conference coaches, including seven out of nine first place votes. The Red Raiders join Texas as the only teams in league history to top the preseason poll in four or more consecutive seasons.
The announcement comes a day after the Big 12 Preseason Awards were released, which featured Red Raider outfielder Dylan Neuse as the Preseason Player of the Year and a conference-best four representatives on the All-Big 12 Preseason Team.
Entering its ninth season under Tim Tadlock, the Red Raiders are a consensus top-five team in the preseason polls with multiple No. 3 rankings. Individually, three different players have combined for five Preseason All-America honors.
Tech opens the season Feb. 19-21 at the inaugural State Farm College Baseball Showdown at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Release provided by Ty Parker Texas Tech Athletics