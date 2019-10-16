Red Raiders Win Big 12 Match Play Tournament

HOCKLEY, Texas – Three tournaments played. Three tournaments won.

Dominance:

The Texas Tech men’s golf team continued its dominant run to begin the season by winning the Big 12 Match Play Tournament after going 5-0 this weekend at The Club at Houston Oaks. The Red Raiders, who were the top seed in the tournament and are currently rated No. 3 nationally by Golfweek, have now won The Carmel Cup, Iverness Intercollegiate before rolling through five opponents in the three-day Big 12 Match Play Tournament.

The Red Raiders have now won three tournaments in a season two times with the 2007-08 team having established the program record with three wins during their campaign.

Texas Tech completed the tournament championship by earning a 4-1-1 win over Kansas on Sunday night with Andy Lopez and Ludvig Aberg each earning 3&2 wins, Jamie Stewart claiming a 1UP win and Sandy Scott securing a 2&1 decision. Lopez completed a clean sweep for the weekend with five straight wins for the Red Raiders, while Scott went 4-1 during the weekend. TTU freshman Garrett Martin tied his final match against Kansas, but victory was already sealed.

The Red Raiders advanced to the championship match against Kansas after earning a 3-2-1 win over Texas in the morning match on Sunday. Lopez improved to 4-0 at the event with a 5&4 win, while Stewart was a 2&1 victor and Martin secured a 1UP win. Scott tied his match in the closest decision of the weekend for Tech.

The Red Raiders have now won 24 tournaments under head coach Greg Sands and secured their first conference-wide championship. The official Big 12 championship will come on April 27-29, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Along their way to the Big 12 Match Play Tournament championship, Tech earned wins over TCU (5-1-0), Iowa State (4-1-1) and West Virginia (4-1-1) before topping the Longhorns and Jayhawks on Sunday.

Pool Play:

The No. 1 seed Red Raiders competed in Pool A and won all four of their pool play matches before defeating No. 7 seed Kansas 4-1-1 in the championship match. The Jayhawks compiled the most points in Pool B with three wins and a draw. The third place match ended in a tie between No. 4 seed Texas and No. 10 seed Kansas State.

In the other final round matches, No. 5 seed West Virginia and No. 6 seed Oklahoma State also finished in a draw. No. 2 seed Oklahoma edged No. 9 seed Iowa State and No. 3 seed Baylor topped No. 8 seed TCU.

This was the second year of the event as the Big 12 was the first conference to host its own Match Play tournament in 2018, utilizing the format that determines the NCAA Men’s Golf national champion.

During the Pool Play portion, each team played matches during four sessions and had one session off. Teams were awarded three points for a win and one point for a draw.

Texas Tech now returns from Houston with one fall tournament remaining coming at the Tavistock Collegiate on Oct. 20-22 in Orlando, Florida before a break that will not end until a trip to Hawaii to being the spring season at the Amer Ari.