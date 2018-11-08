Red Team Rallies to Even Series at 2-2

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Black team was three outs away from securing the Red & Black Series, but back-to-back home runs from junior Josh Jung and freshman Max Marusak sparked a seven-run seventh that allowed the Red team to take a 17-11 victory Tuesday in Game 4 at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red squad has now evened the five-game series at 2-2, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

The two teams combined for 32 hits on the afternoon, 17 of which went for extra bases. The Red squad, which put a run across in every inning, accounted for 18 hits and four home runs, including two from Marusak, one from Jung and a fourth from freshman Brock Martin.

Marusak went deep twice and added a double, a stolen base and five runs scored as part of his 5-for-6 effort. Jung hit his second homer of the week, finishing 2-for-5 with a hit-by-pitch, three RBI and four runs scored, while Martin went 3-for-5 with a walk, a pair of RBI and three runs scored. Sophomore Dylan Neuse and freshman Jose Gonzalez added multi-hit games, going 4-for-7 and 2-for-6 at the plate, respectively.

Senior Cameron Warren hit his third home run of the week for the Black team, including a three-run shot in the bottom of the first that helped the Black unit earn a 5-4 advantage after one. Warren finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and a double. Four more members of the Black team posted multi-hit games led by junior Brian Klein’s 3-for-5 effort that featured a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

Sophomore Garrett Cobb got the win in relief, tossing the final three innings for the Red team and giving up just one run on three hits with five strikeouts. He followed Taylor Floyd, who went three innings in relief and registered three strikeouts while giving up two earned runs, and starter Cade Farr.

The Black team cycled through five different arms with freshman Noah Huerta throwing two innings in the start. Junior Andrew Davis was tagged with the loss despite getting a pair of key strikeouts in the sixth that squandered a Red threat in which they had the bases loaded with no outs but only pushed across one run.

After a five-run first inning, the Black team built a 10-6 lead through three innings. Floyd and Cobb found their rhythm on the mound and limited Black to just one run through the final four frames. The Red lineup, meanwhile, stayed consistent throughout, chipping away with a run in the fourth and fifth before two in the sixth cut their deficit to one at 11-10.

In the seventh, Jung and Marusak led off with solo shots that flipped the one-run advantage into Red’s favor. A Jose Gonzalez double later scored Martin from second, and a triple from Neuse provided more than enough insurance for the seven-inning affair.

–TECH–

Ty Parker