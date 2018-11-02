Red Team Rolls to 17-5 Win in Series Opener

Jung goes 5-for-5 with a home run and five RBI to lead the Red squad.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech baseball team opened the 2018 Red & Black Series with a 22-run outburst with the Red squad taking game one of the five-game set 17-5 in seven innings Thursday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park.

2018 All-American Josh Jung led an offensive onslaught for the Red squad, going 5-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI. Sophomore Dylan Neuse and freshman Jose Gonzalez also went deep for a Red team that racked up 14 hits on the day.

Junior right-hander Carson Carter started for the Red team and picked up the win, striking out three in 3.0 innings of work. He yielded four runs on four hits before giving way to senior right-hander Zayne Willems, who provided four innings of work to finish the game and gave up just one run on one hit.

Sophomore Parker Kelly accounted for the lone hit off Willems, leading off the sixth with a home run to left centerfield. The Wichita Falls, Texas, native posted a multi-hit game, adding a single in the first, to lead the Black squad.

The Black team opened the scoring in the top of the first with an RBI single off the bat of junior catcher Doug Facendo. The Red squad quickly responded with five runs in the bottom-half of the frame, including a solo shot from Neuse and a three-run blast from Gonzalez.

The Red team added five more over the next two innings with freshman T.J. Rumfield delivering a two-RBI single in the second before Jung turned in a two-run dinger in the third.

Firing back in the fourth, the Black team got a two-run triple from sophomore infielder Easton Murrell before scoring on a sacrifice fly from junior Brian Klein. The Red squad, however, would put it out of reach in the bottom of the fifth with a seven-run inning that saw 12 batters come to the dish. Freshman Max Marusak scored twice in the inning, leading off with a single and scored on an RBI-double from Jung, before later drawing a bases-loaded walk and scoring off the bat of Jung once again.

Four pitchers saw time for the Black squad with sophomore Kurt Wilson getting the start and striking out three in 2.0 innings of work. Junior John Henry Gonzalez followed him with 2.1 innings before sophomore Nick Candelari and freshman Jaden Fowler finished out the final 1.2 frames.

The Black team will look to even the series in Game two, which is slated for 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Rip Griffin Park. Stay updated with the Red & Black Series by following @TTU_Baseball on Twitter and Instagram.

–TECH–

Ty Parker